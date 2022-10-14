Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours?

Frank Lampard discusses squad fitness latest ahead of Everton’s test against Spurs tomorrow. [RBM]

“It’s [Anthony Gordon’s yellow card accumulation] something to analyse and I’ve had those conversations with Anthony...I don’t think it’s worth hanging on too much that he’s taken on too many bookings, I’m more worried about his whole game and just working with him on that front and the booking thing has been a small part of that too. I don’t want to lose him for a game, that’s the reality of it...there are obvious reasons you’d want to address that and yes, I’ve spoken with him about it,” says Lampard. [Echo]

Watch the manager’s full pre-match presser below.

Several of Everton’s Men and Women squad took part in a club supporter event the other day. Catch some highlights below.

Ellis Simms’ rehabilitation seems to be on the right track.

Tony Mowbray: Ellis Simms is getting his boots on today and getting back on the grass for the first time today. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) October 13, 2022

What To Watch

Brentford take on Brighton. Some La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 action on, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

