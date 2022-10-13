Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours?

The upcoming week will see Everton play two games against Tottenham on Saturday and Newcastle on Wednesday. Frank Lampard looks ahead:

“We have to go again, These next two games will be very tough. The bigger picture is we can all see we’re going in the right direction, but maybe it’s time for us to get a bit of test. I’ve no problem with that. This is the Premier League. The lads just need to stand up. We all do.” [EFC]

In-depth profile of Guido Rodriguez who has been linked with Everton [RBMersey]

Everton continue their “Story of the Blues” series with a look at the first Merseyside Derby which took place in 1894, with the Toffees coming out triumphant 3-0. [EFC]

An interesting update on how Ellis Simms is doing at Sunderland. [Football League World]

Reports say that Everton’s auditor, BDO, is considering breaking ties with the club although Everton have denied the rift. [The Guardian]

In the never-ending story department, Cristiano Ronaldo will appeal against an extended ban after being found guilty of improper conduct when he slapped a phone out of the hand of a supporter in the loss at Everton last April. [Independent]

Here’s Jay-Jay Okocha speaking about the upturn in form of his nephew, Alex Iwobi. [EFC]

“It’s great to see him playing to his potential!" @NGSuperEagles legend @IAmOkocha appeared on #EvertonLive to talk all about his nephew @alexiwobi! pic.twitter.com/pQCiO4ym0v — Everton (@Everton) October 12, 2022

Alex Iwobi has made more key passes from open play (18) as Martin Odegaard and Jadon Sancho combined (17) in the Premier League this season. Here’s an analytical piece on what’s changed for him. [Who Scored]

