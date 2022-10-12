Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The team is doing well, it’s been good watching the boys and seeing us pick up some results. Coads and Tarky have brought in a massive amount of experience and leadership into the team, I think it’s clear to see that.

“Playing with them, I know exactly how good they are and that we’re in safe hands. Hopefully I can come back in and help the team with my strengths but also support them because they’re doing well.

“It’s going to be tough to get back in [the team] but that’s part of the challenge for me.” - Mason Holgate has been talking about getting back to full fitness. [EFC]

For any American Toffees in the Philadelphia area this weekend, you can catch Graham Stuart and Tim Howard at NBC’s Philly Fan Fest. [EFC]

“I’m good. I trained yesterday, obviously it was a lighter session with it being the day before a game, so hopefully I’ll get another week of training in and I should be available to in the squad next week, hopefully...it’s part of football, you just have to get on with it and hopefully I can come back stronger and better...it’s going to be tough to get back in [the team] but that’s part of the challenge for me,” says Holgate. [EFC]

22-year-old Irish goalkeeper David Harrington is reportedly on track to join Everton this upcoming transfer window. [Independent]

FourFourTwo has listed their top 100 players of all time, with Dixie Dean claiming the #63 spot. [FourFourTwo]

Inter Milan are being linked with a move for Yerry Mina in the January transfer window especially if they lose Milan Skriniar. [Calcio Mercato Web]

Nathan Broadhead scored the lone goal in Wigan’s 1-0 win over Blackburn (goal at 1:05).

After hosting a successful gathering for Everton’s match against Arsenal in July, the Baltimore Toffees have one-upped themselves for a great cause, with the help of Everton in the USA.

The @BmoreToffees, with @EvertonInUSA, donated $4,000 to the Baltimore Firefighters Union Widows & Orphans Fund from events during @Everton’s visit in July.



This year Evertonians raised more than $15,000 in support of Baltimore Firefighters and their families.#EFCUSATakeover pic.twitter.com/MV9rA4no0I — Everton in the USA (@EvertonInUSA) October 9, 2022

Everton and the rest of the Premier League could face even more fixture congestion, as it was just recently announced that King Charles’ coronation will be taking part in early May. [Echo]

What To Watch

Some more Champions League action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook