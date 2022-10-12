Everton linked again with Argentina defensive midfielder

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Everton have again been linked with 28-year-old midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Sáenz Peña born Argentine is currently playing for Real Betis after his move from Club America of Mexico in January, 2020.

Rodriguez started his career with River Plate in 2014 and has racked up 25 caps with Argentina. He was part of the 2021 Copa America team that won the South American championship, and is widely expected to head to the World Cup in November as part of the starting XI.

After his recent goal for Betis against Roma in the Europa League, Sport Witness reported:

Everton remain interested in a deal for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez but could now face competition from rivals Liverpool for his signature. That’s according to Fichajes.net, who say the midfielder’s performances have the Premier League duo on alert about his availability. They explain that Rodriguez has been putting in ‘impeccable performances’ this season and Betis ‘run the risk of losing him’ in either January or next summer as a result.

Analysis

Former Everton captain Kevin Campbell has agreed that Rodriguez would be a great addition in his interview with Football Insider.

“I’m a big fan of his. He is a very good player. He is a brilliant midfielder who is combative, good on the ball, can play and is mobile.”

WhoScored reports a career average of 3.5 tackles, 1.0 interceptions and 0.9 aerial duels won. The hard-tackling, all-action holding midfielder is still growing as a player. Sofa Score gives Rodriguez an average score of 7.1 for his work with Real Betis and 6.98 for his performances during the Copa America.

The Argentine plays a tough-tackling game that will be very well-suited for the Premier League, and has all the physical tools to settle right in. Unlike Allan who was able to fit right into the squad when Carlo Ancelotti signed him, Rodriguez is built more like a classic defensive midfielder who is capable of shielding the back four on his own while also playing the ball as needed. He is not afraid to take a potshot if the opportunity presents itself, but is more of a threat in the opposition box from setpieces.

Value

Transfer Market currently have Rodriguez valued at £27.25m and he has a contract that runs until June 2024. Betis know that he is looking elsewhere so it is believed that they will look for at least £24.5m before allowing him to leave. A strong showing in Qatar could further inflate his price tag in the January transfer window.

Guido Rodriguez radar for last season with Real Betis in La Liga.

A proper 'defensive' defensive midfielder.#EFC pic.twitter.com/UT7LZXP5Iu — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) July 25, 2022

Potential of Transfer

Chances of it happening: 30%

Do I want it to happen: 75%

Do we need it to happen: 50%

With the departures of Allan, Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes and Jean Philip Gbamin, there is certainly a gap in the team which Rodriguez could fill. In our season preview, the central midfielder position was identified as an area which was well stocked, although the aforementioned departures have only been replaced by Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Amadou Onana. Onana and Garner have definitely shown themselves to be more than willing to venture forward which really leaves Gueye and Davies in the holding role.

At 28 already, his age is certainly a concern, but no more so than Gana who is already 33 and shouldn’t really be playing every game for the next couple of years. Signing players past their ‘prime’ years of 24-27 is always a concern, but Rodriguez has shown a remarkable propensity to stay fit, barely missing any time due to injuries in the past.

This could be a solid addition to the squad. However, Everton continue to struggle with the Financial Fair Play guidelines. If there are limited funds available in January, there is a greater need for support in the attacking area. Dominic Calvert Lewin is back and Neal Maupay should give the support that is needed but there should be greater quality in the team specially on the flanks where Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil have been inconsistent. Salomon Rondon was never going to raise the bar and that has certainly be proven, and his potential departure would also increase the need for more attacking buys.

Final Thoughts

Our attacking needs are greater. Competition from Liverpool and Arsenal diminish our chances but if we pulled it off, our team would be better and definitely fit Frank Lampard’s motto of making the Blues more difficult to play through.