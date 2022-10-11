Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours?

“It’s a frustrating night, for sure. I think it’s the first time we’ve really been off it this season. We got punished and rightly so. They’re a good, dangerous side, which we knew about coming into the match, and we played into their hands in the first half.

“We need to be better on the ball. We gifted them the ball too many times tonight and in dangerous positions. You’ll get punished for that like we did.” - James Tarkowski talking about Everton’s first loss in seven games after they went down 2-1 at home to Manchester United on Sunday. [EFC]

Alex Iwobi has certainly been a candidate for comeback player of 2022 under Frank Lampard, and now it appears the Blues are talking to him about a new contract. [Football Insider]

The latest drone footage of the construction of the new Everton Stadium has dropped, and it’s incredible how quickly things are progressing.

After two turnovers in consecutive games have led to goals conceded, is it time for Lampard to bench Idrissa Gueye for James Garner? [Echo]

Five stats from Everton’s disappointing loss against Manchester United. [RBM]

