Everton fall to Manchester United 2-1. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

”There were a lot of lessons today. There was a lack of edge to our game which is normally there. We were off it in the first half. I also think we can improve our calmness in possession. We’ll work on it and we’re developing,” said Frank Lampard after the loss. [EFC]

“We had talked about it before the game, knowing that they were good on the counter attack, so we tried to nullify that but were unable to do so. We made a couple of mistakes but we’ll have to learn from them and go again.” - Alex Iwobi on where the Blues lost the game last night.

The Blues have again been linked with 28-year-old midfielder Guido Rodriguez. [Football Transfer Tavern]

Leighton Baines' Under-18s fall to Chelsea 2-1. [EFC]

Niels Nkounkou had a lovely assist for Cardiff the other day (clip at 0:12).

The Under-21s defeated Crystal Palace 4-3. [EFC]

What To Watch

Nottingham Forest take on Aston Villa. Some La Liga and Serie A action on, too.

