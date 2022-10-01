“My eyes lit up a little bit” - Coady on his first goal for Everton

Everton had had the better of the first half away at Southampton and went into the dressing rooms tied at 0-0 at the break. But like we have seen so many times before, they then fell behind early in the second half after a momentary lapse of concentration allowed Joe Aribo time and space to let off a shot in the box that beat Jordan Pickford.

Also in the past, we’ve seen the Blues succumb from there, resorting to peppering the hosts’ goal with shots from distance before finally falling to a loss. This season though is very different, especially with the new blood and old heads that have been brought in over the summer transfer window.

Just minutes later Demarai Gray’s freekick from distance was headed back across the goal by the towering Amadou Onana and Conor Coady swept home with aplomb to level the game. Speaking after the game, the veteran defender talked about his goal.

“My eyes lit up a little bit at the back post when I saw it pop down. It was important we got it and that we bounced back pretty quickly from going behind. We work a lot on second-phase set-pieces, trying to make sure we do them right, so it’s pleasing when something like that comes off for us.”

His thoughts on the game overall pretty much matched what we saw.

”First half we played really well but lacked a bit of a ruthless edge in the final third. I thought we deserved the three points as we were fantastic bar that little spell. It’s another win to build on.”

The Blues needed a couple of massive saves from England’s indubitable #1 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and Coady was effusive with his praise for the player who made a return to the starting lineup after a thigh injury.