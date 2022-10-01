Everton at Southampton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Coleman, McNeil start

Starting Lineups

Seamus Coleman is in for Nathan Patterson as Frank Lampard sticks with a 4-3-3, but it’s Dwight McNeil who starts in place of Anthony Gordon out wide.

Here’s today’s #SaintsFC team, with three players making their full debut! pic.twitter.com/fmDqE2Zlse — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 1, 2022

Preview

Everton take on Southampton as the Premier League resumes action following the only international break before the World Cup kicks off in just over seven weeks from today. The Toffees finally won their first Premier League fixture of the season before the break and will be looking to get another win at a stadium where they have not had much success at since it opened in 2001.

Hosts Saints are still trying to develop a new core after a number of significant exits as well as young players coming in, but you can expect them to be well-drilled like most squads that Ralph Hasenhuttl puts out, especially against the Blues.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 8

Date and start time: Saturday, October 1st at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 32, 384

Weather: 65°F/18°C, partly cloudy, 16% chance of precipitation, 13 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Blues last trip here went like many to the South Coast have gone, ending in defeat, 2-0 this time. Everton have only won twice at this stadium, under Roberto Martinez and then when Marco Silva was in charge.