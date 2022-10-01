Southampton 1-2 Everton: Final | Rapid Response!

Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - Still some areas to work on for the Blues but that was a good show of mental strength coming from behind to win away from home.

90+8’ - Still no whistle as Gordon wins a freekick in midfield. Coady taking his time on it, and there it is, the final whistle! Everton win! A rapid comeback for the three points!

90+6’ - Rondon sees Bazunu off his line and tries a shot from way out, and it’s way wide.

Adams wins a header and plays in Armstrong, his shot is straight at Pickford, oh boy.

90+5’ - Saints freekick on the touchline in front of Lampard. Deep ball into the box, and Caleta-Car unmarked puts it over the bar! Whew!!

90+2’ - Rondon wins the ball off Bella-Kotchap and is off to the races but Marriner calls him back.

Ball into the box and Coady goes up for the header and is blocked off by Adams, Marriner calls for a foul.

90’ - There will be six-plus minutes added on here. Doucs is coming on, with Gray coming off. Gray has run his heart out today.

88’ - It’ll be Maupay coming off for Rondon, as Lampard holds off on the Doucs change.

86’ - Nasty challenge by Armstrong on Iwobi, catches him with the studs on the ankle, Marriner will book him. Emerson Royal for Spurs got a straight red card today for about the same tackle against Arsenal.

The Blues have two more subs warming up, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Salomon Rondon ready to come on.

83’ - Gana brings Edozie down and Marriner gives him a yellow for accumulating a couple of fouls. Dangerous position this, JWP licking his lips. Over the wall, and Coleman steps in front of Pickford and clears, just in case the England #1 wouldn’t be able to get to it. Captain leading by example.

76’ - Gana fouls Adams. JWP freekick goes straight out and somehow Marriner gives a corner. That is cleared partially, and Gray blocks for another corner. JWP close into the box, Pickford has to put it over the bar with the sun in his eyes. It’s from the other side now, overhit and the Blues can clear.

72’ - Really good attack for the Saints as they make headway down the right, Armstrong controls in the box and then shoots and it’s a brilliant save for Pickford! The corner is cleared, and the Blues will be making a couple of subs.

The Blues are expecting to make a change but play goes on and Saints win a corner. Shot blocked and then the rebound hoofed over. It’ll be Anthony Gordon and Tom Davies on for McNeil and Onana.

70’ - Gray through on goal! And his finish is straight at Bazunu, and then Maupay puts the rebound in the top row. Might have been just offside.

Another chance for the home side in the box. The Blues are sitting too far back and ceding the midfield.

68’ - It’s definitely getting very spicy at St. Mary’s, with none more into it than Maupay and Belle-Kotchap. Pickford meanwhile is irritating the heck out of the home crowd with how long he’s taking on goalkicks.

63’ - Che Adams volley from outside the box goes wide past the far post. The Saints players are getting a lot more space and time in the Blues half of the pitch. Saints make their third sub.

61’ - Double sub from the hosts and now they win a corner that Coady heads away. Cross back into the box that Caleta-Car connects on, straight at Pickford.

57’ - Another chance! Great cross in by Coleman and Onana heads it very wide with the goal at his mercy.

The traveling support are very loud right now behind Pickford.

55’ - Everton counter, cross into the box, Onana pushed and goes down! Ball comes to McNeil on the left, and he LASHES IT HOME WITH HIS LEFT FOOT!! Everton lead 2-1!

54’ - Horrendous giveaway from Tarkowski allows the Saints to attack, and they get three cracks on goal, all saved or blocked, whew.

52’ - Everton freekick on the left. Ball into the box, headed across goal by Onana and FINISHED BY COADY WITH APLOMB! 1-1 now!

48’ - Saints win an early corner, low and into the box from JWP but the Blues can clear. Saints come right back and there’s the goal we all knew was coming, and of course it went against us.

The Blues misplace a pass in the middle, and the Saints can counter, Gana loses his footing in the box and it gives Aribo enough space to find a shot that he threads through three Blues and past Pickford. Saints lead 1-0.

46’ - Second half underway.

Halftime Thoughts - The Blues are really lacking that quality in the opponent’s box against an opponent who is there for the taking, at their ground no less.

45’ - The Blues have been the better side and have had the better chances, but it’s still 0-0 with a minute added on.

There’s the halftime whistle.

43’ - The Blues win another corner, this time on the left. Overhit, but the Blues still have it and are able to win another corner on the right. McNeil to take, Bazunu drops it! The Saints defenders can clear and then Maupay overhits his cross back into the box.

41’ - Low JWP cross deflected off Tarky but Pickford can collect. Now another chance, this time Armstrong can let off a shot in the box that is partly blocked and Pickford is very grateful to take that.

38’ - Coleman cross in, Walker-Peters puts it out for a corner. McNeil to take, Maupay gets his head to it as he’s falling backwards and Bazunu collects. That was a good chance too.

36’ - Onana loses the ball and goes down and it allows the Saints to attack but the Blues defend well and start a counter of their own. Gray’s ball into the middle is missed by Maupay and takes an unfortunate deflection off McNeil to go behind.

34’ - Another good ball in from McNeil, Gray heads it back across goal but it’s behind a number of blue shirts running in.

32’ - Iwobi wins the ball in a midfield melee and sets McNeil free with a great pass, and McNeil runs into trouble and simply gives up. That’s poor.

He does win a corner with the next action though. And Gray has relinquished corner duties now to McNeil. Greay ball in into the box, so much better, Saints scramble it clear.

29’ - More chances as Gray back on the left cuts in, his cross is deflected and it falls to Maupay and his shot attempt is blocked.

27’ - Oooh chance! Gray with a delightful jinking run and then shoots from the edge of the box, but it’s not well-hit and straight at goalie Bazunu.

23’ - McNeil and Gray have switched flanks and Gray has looked more threatening from the right.

Maupay’s first touch has let him down a couple of times, gets him into space but too far and allows another defender to get to the ball.

21’ - Gueye wins the ball with a brilliant 1-on-1 tackle, and Coleman wins a corner. Poor delivery again from Gray, blocked, comes back to him and his low cross is met by Maupay under pressure, loops over the goal and the Saints can clear.

17’ - McNeil just doesn’t look physically capable of playing in this league - easily shoved off the ball every time, and somehow has made over a hundred appearances in the Premier League.

14’ - Everton get their first corner from the right, in front of the traveling support. Horrible corner from Gray, low and cleared. Really got to get McNeil starting to take these corners.

11’ - Good passing sequence from the Blues on the left, Iwobi’s cross into the box is over-cooked though.

Both sides have done well at times with the ball, but have also given it away cheaply at other times.

8’ - Everton freekick from a very promising central position as Ainsley Maitland-Niles is booked for a poor tackle on Idrissa Gueye.

OOOH! That was going top bins, but deflects off a head in the wall and goes just wide. The Blues are going over to take the corner and somehow Andre Marriner decides that did not take a touch. Whaaaat?!

6’ - First chance is for the hosts. A good run from Armstrong down the right and he finds Che Adams who gets around James Tarkowski and shoots wide with Jordan Pickford narrowing the angle.

2’ - Ball into the box from Alex Iwobi and Amadou Onana can’t make solid contact under pressure, the Blues are asking if he was interfered with. VAR says nothing wrong, didn’t look like much in it.

1’ - Underway!

Starting Lineups

Seamus Coleman is in for Nathan Patterson as Frank Lampard sticks with a 4-3-3, but it’s Dwight McNeil who starts in place of Anthony Gordon out wide. Anthony Gordon has been ill this week explains Frank Lampard. The Saints have five players with double-barreled names, as you can imagine I will be using abbreviations today.

Taking on the Toffees



Here’s today’s #SaintsFC team, with three players making their full debut! pic.twitter.com/fmDqE2Zlse — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 1, 2022

Preview

Everton take on Southampton as the Premier League resumes action following the only international break before the World Cup kicks off in just over seven weeks from today. The Toffees finally won their first Premier League fixture of the season before the break and will be looking to get another win at a stadium where they have not had much success at since it opened in 2001.

Hosts Saints are still trying to develop a new core after a number of significant exits as well as young players coming in, but you can expect them to be well-drilled like most squads that Ralph Hasenhuttl puts out, especially against the Blues.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchweek 8

Date and start time: Saturday, October 1st at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 32, 384

Weather: 65°F/18°C, partly cloudy, 16% chance of precipitation, 13 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues last trip here went like many to the South Coast have gone, ending in defeat, 2-0 this time. Everton have only won twice at this stadium, under Roberto Martinez and then when Marco Silva was in charge.