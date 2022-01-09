Everton against Leicester has been postponed again

Everton had been due to play Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday, but that game has now been postponed.

The Foxes had petitioned the Premier League Board that they did not have the required number of players — 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper — to fulfill the tie, and saw their application approved much like Everton had also done recently. For Leicester City, it was a combination of COVID-19 cases, injuries and players away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations that has led to this situation.

The game had originally been scheduled for December 19th, but had been pushed back to January 11th after the Foxes had asked for a similar dispensation.

There has been some furore on why the Foxes felt comfortable enough putting out a mixed side to easily beat Watford 4-1 yesterday in the FA Cup Third Round but are now unable to play the Toffees, but there is also a difference in squad policies between the Premier League and the FA. The Premier League leaves a lot more leeway with their ‘13 plus 1’ rule to seek a postponement while the FA Cup rules are stricter in insisting a club play with what they have including youth teams.

Per the Premier League website on their guidelines -