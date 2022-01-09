Everton drawn home against Brentford in FA Cup Fourth Round

Everton have been drawn at home against Brentford in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

The tie will take place over the weekend of February 4-7, which for the Blues will come between a home game against Aston Villa on January 22nd and a trip to Newcastle United on Tuesday February 8th.

Last time the Blues played against Brentford they lost away in the Premier League during this current drought of just two wins in their last thirteen games in all competitions. The Bees sit four points clear of the Toffees in the table though Thomas Frank’s side have played a game more as well.

Everton have never played against Brentford in the FA Cup, and the only time they played each other in a knockout competition was the 2010 League Cup. That game ended in a 1-1 draw with the Bees knocking out the visiting Blues in a penalty shootout.

The Blues struggled to beat Championship strugglers Hull City yesterday, needing extra time to come from behind and beat the Tigers 3-2 with goals from Demarai Gray, Andre Gomes and a rocket from Andros Townsend.

Everton have won the competition five times in their 142-year history, but their FA Cup triumph over Manchester United in 1995 remains their most recent piece of silverware, a full 27 years ago and one of the reasons why supporters’ groups are organizing a protest against the Board during the Toffees home game with Arsenal tonight.

They reached the semi-finals in 2016, but have not made it past the fourth round in the four years since, suffering defeats to Liverpool (twice), Leicester City and Millwall.

FA Cup: Full Fourth Round Draw:

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood

Huddersfield v Barnsley

Peterborough v QPR

Cambridge v Luton

Southampton v Coventry

Chelsea v Plymouth

Everton v Brentford

Kidderminster v West Ham

Manchester United or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Tottenham v Brighton

Liverpool v Cardiff

Stoke v Wigan

Nottingham Forest or Arsenal v Leicester

Manchester City v Fulham

Wolves v Norwich