Friday’s Toffee Bites: Gbamin wanted by Mourinho, Longstaff bid rejected

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

RBM writer Geoff chats with a life-long Rangers supporter about what to expect from new signing Nathan Patterson. [RBM]

Here’s the million dollar question: what position would you like to see Everton prioritize this transfer window? Have your say here.

Everton have an interesting age-minutes distribution. Nine players (including Lucas Digne) have featured in 70% of the minutes played.





Despite playing just 18 matches in the Premier League this season, Everton have used 28 players – the most of any club in the competition.



Michael Keane is the only outfielder to play every single minute of Premier League action for his club in 2021-22. pic.twitter.com/IANeju3uFj — The Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) January 6, 2022

Jean-Philippe Gbamin may be on his way out this January. [Echo]

Apparently Jose Mourinho at AS Roma is interested in bringing in the midfielder on loan. [Corriere dello Sport]

Everton U23s defeat Sheffield United 3-1. [EFC]

Looks like Rafa Benitez’s attempt to snatch his former player Sean Longstaff has been rebuffed by Newcastle, for now.

Understand Everton have had a bid for Sean Longstaff rejected by Newcastle. The club hopes to agree a new deal with the midfielder, whose contract expires at the end of the season. #nufc #efc — Miles Starforth (@milesstarforth) January 6, 2022

“Nathan and Vitaliy have the characteristics we are looking for – players who like to go forward and provide crosses to the players up front. I don‘t want to put them under pressure because they are young and need to know the Premier League. But these players are the future of the Club, for sure,” says Rafa. [EFC]

What To Watch

Some Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and FA Cup action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook