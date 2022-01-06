Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Winger, midfielder & defender linked, Coutinho argument, Digne swap deals

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The transfer rumours are flying fast and furious less than a week into the January transfer window. Everton went out and grabbed a pair of young fullbacks, while Newcastle are flexing their newfound money muscle looking to get a pair of older fullbacks. They have already signed Kieran Trippier and are interested in adding Lucas Digne, but it appears the Frenchman is not enticed by the project in the Northeast.

Lucas Digne will decide his next club soon. He’ll leave Everton with Premier League move likely - but he’s not going to Newcastle despite rumours. Not even an option. No way. ❌ #EFC #NUFC



Chelsea are interested since weeks but no official talks opened with Everton yet. pic.twitter.com/An4iQu6a1J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2022

The Magpies are looking to sweeten the pot by throwing in a former Rafa Benitez player as well as some cash - would you take Sean Longstaff (contract expiring at the end of the season) plus £22.5 million in cash? [Sky Sports]

Meanwhile West Ham are also very interested in Digne with Aaron Cresswell hurt, and Chelsea appearing to drag their heels. Apparently Benitez has mentioned a swap deal for an unnamed midfielder as well. [Daily Mail]

Everton are again being linked with Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, with £14 million the magic number to steal away the 20-year-old. [Daily Mail]

The Toffees are set to visit Hull City on Saturday in the FA Cup - here are the top ten goals against the Tigers over the years.

There are few brighter midfield prospects than Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes, with Arsenal, Newcastle and Everton all chasing the 24-year-old, who will cost a pretty penny. [Evening Standard]

Everton could take advantage of Barcelona’s financial plight under a salary cap to snatch young defender Ronald Araujo. [The Athletic]

Finally, Everton’s rumoured pursuit of Philippe Coutinho by Farhad Moshiri in particular is causing waves between the owner and manager Rafa Benitez who wants nothing to do with the Brazilian. [ESPN]

Arsenal take on Liverpool in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. There’s also a full slate of games in the Serie A as league action in Italy resumes after the winter break.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

