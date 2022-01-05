Former player and Club Ambassador appointed to Everton Board

In the midst of conducting a ‘strategic review’ following the departure of Director of Football Marcel Brands, Everton have made a surprise appointment to the Board of Directors.

Former player and current Club Ambassador Graeme Sharp, who is also the Club’s Players’ Life President and commentates on the club’s games, has been appointed to join the Board in a non-executive Director position. There have been two vacancies in the Board since Brands left and the sporting and commercial director Sarvar Ismailov also stepped down late last year.

Sharp, 61, played for the club between the successful years of 1980-91 and then managed Oldham Athletic and Bangor City after hanging up his scoring boots. He returned to the club in 2000 as an Ambassador and took up the microphone as well to form the commentating team with Darren Griffiths. Sharp was inducted as an Everton Giant in 2005, and then a couple of years ago became Everton’s first Players’ Life President.

After the news was made public, the second-highest scorer in club history behind only legend Dixie Dean spoke to evertontv -

“This Club is in my blood. I have enjoyed many great days as a Blue - and joining the Board and being able to play a part in shaping Everton’s future is one of the greatest honours of all. “I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and take my responsibility as a custodian of our great Club very seriously.”

Club chairman Bill Kenwright added his effusive praise -

“We were determined to have someone join us with not only great knowledge of Everton but also extensive football insight and experience. Someone who could support and challenge. And in Sharpy’s case we’ve got this in abundance.”

With this change, the Board now comprises majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri, Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale and now Sharp. The timing of the appointment is odd, and so is the fact that this move apparently has no bearing to the strategic review being carried out in the background.

There is no doubting Sharp’s commitment or love for Everton. However, at a point when the footballing operations are in turmoil and in dire need of upgrading to the modern era, appointing yet another old boy to a position of responsibility at the club seems ill-timed and tone deaf especially as the clamour from the #27Years group continues to grow amidst pathetic results on the pitch.