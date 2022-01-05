Nathan Patterson - A Rangers supporter’s view

One of the first things I did when Everton confirmed the signing of Nathan Patterson was to get straight in touch with my good friend Elliot, a lifelong Glasgow Rangers supporter and season ticket holder. He gave me the lowdown below on our new number 3.

Q. So what type of character is Nathan?

A. He’s a very hard worker, he’ll definitely listen and learn.

Q. It’s widely acknowledged that the English Premier League is a very “physical” league, Nathan looks quite slight how do you think he’ll cope?

A. I’m sure he’ll notice the difference but he’s a tall, strong boy I think he’ll adapt quickly.

Q. It’s been reported that he’s quite a versatile player having played right back, right midfield and even left back, what’s his true position?

A. Undoubtedly at right back, the only reason he hasn’t played more often there is solely down to our captain James Tavernier being there. James has been in very good form of late and while we used Nathan in a few positions he’s definitely going to be a right back. He played right midfield a little under our new manager as the system had changed slightly and Nathan was able to offer cover for James Tavernier.

Q. What are Nathan’s real strengths then in your view?

A. He’s great attacking, real good crosser of the ball in a wing back role which he played under Steven Gerrard last season. He’s a good defender too, he is capable of being a wing back, and conventional right back in a flat back four.

Q. How highly do you rate Nathan then?

A. Nathan along with his mate Billy Gilmour at Norwich currently has the potential to be world class, I’m sure of it.

Q. How do you think he’ll fit in at Everton as a club?

A. Personally I was really glad he’s going to a club like Everton where he’ll be looked after and will get chances instead of being on the bench at another club.

Q. Do you think he could have the same impact as our long serving right back Seamus Coleman who joined us at the same age?

A. Definitely, he’s got the potential to be first choice for many years to come and there are those similarities with Coleman.

Q. So what is your overall feeling about him leaving?

A. It’s been really good financially for Rangers and will be really good for Everton too. Like with Billy Gilmour I’ll be looking out for how he’s doing with your team and I know you’ll give me regular updates, we will all wish him success!