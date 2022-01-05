Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: DCL injury setback, Holgate rumours, and more

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“It was a pretty easy choice to be honest. It’s a massive club, huge history and obviously we are not where we want to be right now but we can easily get there with the talent we have. The coaching staff and I have full belief that we can do that. When a club really wants you it makes up your mind early on, and I wanted to come here from the very start. I am here now and I am delighted,” says new signing Nathan Patterson. [RBM]

Everton Under-23s look to carry on in Premier League Cup tomorrow when they take on Sheffield United. [EFC]

“My parents and girlfriend told me it’s all like a movie. And when everyone agreed, I got in the car and cried. I had 40 minutes to go home, and probably 30 of them, I cried. I called the girl’s parents, cried with them, then cried myself. It’s hard to explain the feeling – I was very happy, and at the same time it was very scary,” says new signing Mykolenko about moving to Merseyside. [Sport Witness via Dynamo TV]

Gulp. It looks like Dominic Calvert-Lewin might have strained his thigh playing the full game on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a doubt for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Hull City. The striker is feeling slight tightness in his quadricep, with early precautionary steps now being taken by the clubs medical team. He will continue to be assessed ahead of Saturday — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 4, 2022

Everton Women are also looking to progress in a Cup of their own, when they take on Huddersfield Town on Sunday, January 30th. [EFC]

Burnley linked with a move for Mason Holgate. [Football Insider]

Inter Milan have cooled their interest in signing Lucas Digne, as Everton are not interested in loaning him to them or swapping him for any of their players in a swap deal. Everton are only willing to sell him to another club. (Source: Sky Sports) pic.twitter.com/eYvvolnrNP — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) January 4, 2022

No shortage in interest for Lucas Digne though, with Chelsea, West Ham, Newcastle and another unnamed Premier League side (supposedly Aston Villa) all in for him.

#cfc, #whufc, #nufc and a 4th as yet unnamed Prem club all interested in #efc left back Lucas Digne. #napoli wanted him too, but only on loan which Everton won’t go for. #efc want £30m for him, and will sell after fall out with Benitez over tactics. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 4, 2022

Demarai Gray may get a shot to represent Jamaica in their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. [Sportsmax]

