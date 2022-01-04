Patterson on joining Everton: “Easiest decision I have made”

Everton completed the signing of young fullback Nathan Patterson earlier today, giving the 20-year-old a five and a half year deal that will see him at the Toffees through till the end of the 2027 season.

In his first interview since joining the club, the youngster spoke about the interest the Blues had in him, and why he chose to come to Merseyside.

“I’m over the moon now to be honest. Just really looking forward to it and buzzing to get started. “It was a pretty easy choice to be honest. It’s a massive club, huge history and obviously we are not where we want to be right now but we can easily get there with the talent we have. The coaching staff and I have full belief that we can do that. “When a club really wants you it makes up your mind early on, and I wanted to come here from the very start. I am here now and I am delighted.”

What are his personal ambitions with making the move to Everton?

“Hopefully I can come here and nail that position [down], win some trophies and make the fans proud. “You want to get good experience at a young age, I’m here in the Premier League now. Delighted to be here in the greatest league in the world so it’s only going to put me in good stead for the rest of my career.”

When asked what Evertonians could expect from him, Patterson’s confidence shone through.

“Athleticism, good desire, and good challenges as well. Obviously good forward play, and hopefully benefit the team going forward. “I’m always ready, I make sure I’m always fit and in good shape if I get called upon, I’ll be doing that in training as well.”

What did he think of Everton’s interest in him, and has he spoken to manager Rafa Benitez yet?

“I wanted to join Everton as soon as I heard there was interest and I am delighted to be here. It was the easiest decision I have made. “It was great knowing the manager really wanted me and that made my decision, to be honest. “The first question he asked was, ‘Are you ready?’, which is a good sign. “I am just really looking forward to working under him and can’t wait to get started.”

Coming from a team with a passionate fanbase that makes Ibrox a great ground to play at, what are his thought on the Everton stadium?

“When I came down, my agent and I drove past the stadium just to have a wee look and it looked brilliant. “The atmosphere at Goodison Park is phenomenal. Every game I watch, the fans are crazy, and I am looking forward to playing in front of them. “It’s [Finch Farm] a great training ground. The facilities are superb, I am looking forward to using all the facilities to benefit myself.”

Patterson has already met a lot of the Everton players and spent some time with club captain Seamus Coleman.

“I’ve met most of the first team. It’s a good group of lads. Obviously a good team spirit going on, everyone’s made me feel welcome so I am delighted. “I had a good conversation with him [Coleman] yesterday. He let me know that he’s a Celtic fan so he had to get that in there early on, I do really look forward working alongside him. He’s an experienced pro and he’s been through it all. Just looking to learn under him and hopefully we can work together. “With his experience, I am just going to try and grab anything I can off him that’s why I am here to learn, hopefully win things, and go on and do well for the club and if I’m working alongside Seamus that is definitely going to happen.”

How did he make the choice to get the #3 squad number, which has sat vacant since the retirement of legend Leighton Baines?

“Obviously the number three is for a left back, I took the lowest number I could. It’s my mum’s birthday as well so there’s some significance there.”

The youngster is excited to get going, and especially with the prospect of creating chances for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.