Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson fee & add-ons revealed, new Digne interest, Marega & McNeil linked

Frustration about Rafa Benitez’s amateurish tactics continues to grow. [RBM]

Questions are also being asked about if Lucas Digne is not the only player who has tuned out the manager. [Echo]

It’s looking like the Nathan Patterson transfer from Glasgow Rangers is all but done, with the transfer fee settled at £12 million, plus up to £4m in add-ons and performance bonuses. [Glasgow Times]

For those who don’t know much about the young fullback, here’s why so many former players and managers are raving about him. [BBC]

There’s a new club in the race for Everton’s Lucas Digne, with Aston Villa the latest name thrown into the mix even as Chelsea still circle. [Daily Mail, via The Hard Tackle]

Inter Milan are also interested in the Frenchman, but it appears he’s their second choice. [CalcioMercato, via Sempre Inter]

Dwight McNeil’s name has come up again as a possible January transfer target for the Toffees. [Daily Mail, via Transfer Tavern]

Striker Moussa Marega, who has plenty of experience in Portugal, is being targeted by both Everton and Newcastle for the January transfer window. [Foot Mercato, via The Hard Tackle]

