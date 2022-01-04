CONFIRMED: Everton sign Nathan Patterson from Rangers

The long wait is over. Everton have finally signed a right-back.

The Toffees have confirmed the capture of Scotland international Nathan Patterson from Rangers on a five-and-a-half year contract.

The 20-year-old becomes Everton’s second signing of the January window after left-back Vitaly Mykoleno from Dynamo Kiev and will provide competition for Seamus Coleman in the right-back position, with a view of eventually replacing the Toffees skipper.

The fee is undisclosed but reports suggest it is an initial £10-12m, rising to around £16m with add-ons. The Glaswegian club are said to have insisted on a sell-on fee as well.

Speaking about the move Patterson said:

“I’m over the moon to sign for Everton and looking forward to getting started. “It was an easy choice to sign. This is a massive club with huge history and the fanbase is tremendous. Obviously we aren’t in the place where we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here, and I have full belief we can do that. “It is really exciting to come to a club that has huge talent in the team. I am going to work my socks off and hopefully I can do well with them in training and in games. “It was also great for me knowing the manager really wanted me here and that made my decision. When a club really wants you, it makes your mind up early on. “I wanted to come here from the very start. I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to playing in front of the fans at Goodison. “Long-term, I want to nail down a starting position and win some trophies to make the fans proud.”

With less than 30 senior career appearances to his name Everton are certainly paying for Patterson’s potential, though he is already a senior Scotland international with six caps to his name.

He would have also likely played more for Rangers but for club captain James Tavernier occupying the same position.

He is known for his attacking instincts and has played as a right-winger before, like Coleman in his early career. At 6ft 1” he is also strong and good in the air. On paper he looks to tick every box.

Speaking about working with Coleman, Patterson added:

“I’ve had a good conversation with Seamus. I am really looking forward to learning from him and working together. “That is why I am here: to learn and get better as a player and, hopefully, win things and do well for the club. If I am working alongside Seamus that is definitely going to happen.”

The move has been a long time coming, with Everton initially targeting Patterson in the summer. However they could not agree a fee with Rangers and their then-manager Steven Gerrard.

But with Everton’s need for a right-back more pressing by the day they simply had to address the problem this window, while Rangers need funds for new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst to strengthen elsewhere.

It looks to be one of those rare deals where everyone benefits, with the fee Rangers are receiving a record sale for the Scottish club.