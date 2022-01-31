CONFIRMED: Everton youngster Lewis Warrington heading out on loan

Everton have confirmed that youngster Lewis Warrington will be the latest of the current Under 23 squad to leave on loan for some senior game time. While he had several suitors elsewhere, it came down to a choice of League 1 Fleetwood Town or League 2 Tranmere Rovers, with the players going to Tranmere on loan for the rest of the season.

It will be interesting to see if promising Under 23s midfielder signs a contract extension before the Finch Farm door swings shut behind him tonight, because as things stand he is a free agent in June.

↩️ | #EFCU23 midfielder Lewis Warrington has completed a loan move to @TranmereRovers.



Good luck for the rest of the season, Lewis! — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

If he does sign then there is still hope that a successful spell League Two with promotion-chasing Tranmere will demonstrate his progress and an Everton career will still be possible. If he doesn’t sign an extension then the likelihood is that he will be using his loan as a platform to earn a contract elsewhere after being with Everton since the age of six.

New manager Frank Lampard will presumably know little about Warrington so any decision will no doubt already have been made by David Unsworth. Keen observers of the Under 23 side will know what he brings to that level of football, today is no doubt a milestone moment in his fledgling career.