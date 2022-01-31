Everton on transfer deadline day - January 2022

It’s going to be a very hectic ending to the winter transfer window for the Toffees

It’s going to be a very busy day for Everton as they have to go through the formalities of announcing a new manager in Frank Lampard, also make the loan deal for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek and then also look to beef up the squad even further with Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Idrissa Gana Gueye and others also linked.

CONFIRMED EVERTON JANUARY TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Loaned - Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian)

Released - N/A

Incoming

Transferred - Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Nathan Patterson (Glasgow Rangers)

Loaned - Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa)

What time does the transfer window close?

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm BST (6pm EST, 3pm PST) on Monday, January 31st, with an additional two hour period for clubs who have already submitted deal sheets in time.

How to watch?

Sky Sports News will be covering it all starting at 6am BST (1am EST, 10pm PST), here’s info from their website on how to watch. Fans in the US will be able to follow the Sky Sports feed on the Peacock app. starting at 8am EST (5am PST).

This being the Social Media Age, follow us on Twitter where we’ll be bringing you up-to-date information as we see it. Like the last couple of years, we’ll be maintaining a live tracker on the website as well for you to stay updated.