Breaking News Lampard yet to be announced, van de Beek chooses Everton

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard, van de Beek, Big Dunc latest, deadline day is here

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell FC - Cinch Scottish Premiership Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The transfer deadline day live blog will be up and running at 8am BST.

Frank Lampard has picked an experienced deputy in Paul Clement, who has been an assistant manager at some very big clubs, including Carlo Ancelotti’s #2. [RBM]

The paperwork’s all done, just waiting on the announcement soon.

ICYMI: Donny van de Beek will be joining up with the Blues on loan, pending confirmation of course. [RBM]

Sad, but Duncan Ferguson will be leaving Everton. Time for Big Dunc to grow outside the club, and it doesn’t close the door for him to make a glorious return down the line.

Everton Women defeat Huddersfield Town 4-0. [EFC]

Get to know the new man below.

Lampard is reportedly interested in bringing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek along with him. [Daily Mail]

Construction on Bramley-Moore keeps coming along. [EFC]

Rondon scores hat trick for Venezuela (goals at 1:11, 2:28, and 7:08).

Ellis Simms also scored his first of many to come for Hearts.

Under-18s fall to Derby County 1-0. [EFC]

Would love to see Tim Cahill back in the fold, especially in such a critical role.

PSG take on Nice in Coupe de France play.

Full schedule of games here.

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available

