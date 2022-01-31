Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard, van de Beek, Big Dunc latest, deadline day is here

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The transfer deadline day live blog will be up and running at 8am BST.

Frank Lampard has picked an experienced deputy in Paul Clement, who has been an assistant manager at some very big clubs, including Carlo Ancelotti’s #2. [RBM]

The paperwork’s all done, just waiting on the announcement soon.

BREAKING: Frank Lampard has just signed his contract to be Everton manager. Pictured here with agents Leon Angel and Frank Trimboli. pic.twitter.com/HU7ofC2wpf — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) January 30, 2022

ICYMI: Donny van de Beek will be joining up with the Blues on loan, pending confirmation of course. [RBM]

Sad, but Duncan Ferguson will be leaving Everton. Time for Big Dunc to grow outside the club, and it doesn’t close the door for him to make a glorious return down the line.

Hearing Duncan Ferguson is set to leave Everton's coaching staff as part the reshuffle following Frank Lampard's impending appointment. #EFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 30, 2022

Everton Women defeat Huddersfield Town 4-0. [EFC]

Get to know the new man below.

Lampard is reportedly interested in bringing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek along with him. [Daily Mail]

Oh well.

Wayne Rooney says he turned down chance to speak to @Everton re manager's job. "Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job. Turned down. I believe I will be a PL manager and am ready for that 100%. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 28, 2022

Construction on Bramley-Moore keeps coming along. [EFC]

Rondon scores hat trick for Venezuela (goals at 1:11, 2:28, and 7:08).

Ellis Simms also scored his first of many to come for Hearts.

Under-18s fall to Derby County 1-0. [EFC]

Would love to see Tim Cahill back in the fold, especially in such a critical role.

Former Everton player Tim Cahill, who has been involved in the strategic review that is taking place at the football club, is to be offered an official role at Everton within the technical department, alongside the first team — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 28, 2022

