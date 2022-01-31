Everton Transfer Deadline Day | Alli done deal, Jovic still linked

LIVE BLOG

3:30pm BST

Frank Lampard is getting the Board’s full backing it looks like, with now Dele Alli reportedly a done deal by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano!

Dele Alli to Everton, done deal and here we go! Full agreement reached with Tottenham, permanent move subject to medical in the next few hours. It’s done. #EFC



Frank Lampard wanted Dele after van de Beek - official announcement later today. #THFC pic.twitter.com/05QgWTeSvS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Surely there has to be some outgoings to fund this move?!

2:30pm BST

With Frank Lampard signed and announced as the new Everton manager, the focus shifts back to deadline day and who the Toffees will be bringing in (and sending out) today in the half a day or so left before the transfer window shuts.

1pm BST

The Bobble has spoken. Donny van de Beek’s medical is complete and he’s doing the media stuff now, intro video and pics, etc. Meanwhile Everton are talking to Tottenham about an outright purchase for Dele Alli, no deal as yet.

Everton are now in talks to sign Dele Alli on a permanent transfer from Tottenham. Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs, with no agreement in place yet



Donny Van De Beek is now undergoing media duties after passing his medical at the club — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 31, 2022

12:45pm BST

Interesting rumours emerging from Italy indicating that the Toffees had ‘asked’ earlier this month about Napoli duo Victor Osimhen and Kalidou Koulibaly, and were promptly turned down too [SportWitness].

One assumes if Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina moved this month, those would be natural choices for replacements.

12:15pm BST

Could Dele Alli be happening? It’s down to Crystal Palace who want a loan deal while Everton are willing to buy him outright from Tottenham. Remember, Spurs are shelling out all sorts of cash this window, they’d likely rather take a sale any time. Alli still has two-plus years on his current deal, and is only still 25 - just feels like he’s been playing forever.

: Crystal Palace and Everton both want to sign Dele Alli from Spurs.



Palace want a loan deal, #EFC to buy.



- talkSPORT sources understand



Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/64ZRCCuUWR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 31, 2022

The Blues are going to need some cash to make all this happen, so a sale has to be imminent. Is it Mason Holgate being sold to Brighton, who just lost centrehalf Dan Burns to Newcastle?

11:40am BST

There were rumours on Sunday evening that Carlo Ancelotti was ready to do Everton a favour by loaning out a player before the deadline - is that player Luka Jovic? That’s what Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath is reporting. I’d still say midfield is a priority but more firepower up front will be welcome too.

Everton considering Luka Jovic as a loan option from #RealMadrid to strengthen Frank Lampard's attack. Player will be allowed to leave on loan. #EFC can make foreign loans but no more domestic after arrivals of El Ghazi and Van de Beek https://t.co/c2o2SYZPZb — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 31, 2022

10am BST

Donny van de Beek is on Merseyside having his medical ahead of a loan move to Everton.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is on Merseyside undergoing his medical ahead of his loan move to Everton. #EFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/dzgmTaLHrI — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) January 31, 2022

8am BST

Are you ready? Let’s do this, COYB!

Welcome to RBM’s transfer deadline day live blog. It’s promising to be a very busy day for Everton, with Frank Lampard’s appointment as manager expected to be confirmed, and his coaching staff named - the experienced Paul Clement will be his assistant and Steve Holland will be joining the team from Chelsea.

Then there’s the matter of a number of signings from all the different approaches the Blues have been making. Donny van de Beek on loan is said to be already a done deal, the names of a number of Chelsea players have been floated too, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley mentioned. Dele Alli has been mentioned as has former player Idrissa Gana Gueye, currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. What of the defence, Everton’s biggest weakness in recent weeks?

Will there be any outgoings? The signings of Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson was balanced by the sale of Lucas Digne. Anwar El Ghazi came in on loan, and covering van de Beek’s wages is also part of the loan deal with Manchester United. So how exactly will we be paying for any other transfers if they do end up happening?

Still, the biggest situation to resolve a fortnight after the sacking of Rafa Benitez is about to be fixed (for better or for worse) with Lampard’s appointment. After the window shuts will come the real hard work as the new manager attempts to mould this mismatched squad into a team that can stave off relegation.

CONFIRMED EVERTON JANUARY TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Loaned - Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian)

Released - N/A

Incoming

Transferred - Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Nathan Patterson (Glasgow Rangers)

Loaned - Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa)

What time does the transfer window close?

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm BST (6pm EST, 3pm PST) on Monday, January 31st, with an additional two hour period for clubs who have already submitted deal sheets in time.

