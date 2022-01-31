Everton Transfer Deadline Day | Busy day ahead

LIVE BLOG

8am BST

Are you ready? Let’s do this, COYB!

Welcome to RBM’s transfer deadline day live blog. It’s promising to be a very busy day for Everton, with Frank Lampard’s appointment as manager expected to be confirmed, and his coaching staff named - the experienced Paul Clement will be his assistant and Steve Holland will be joining the team from Chelsea.

Then there’s the matter of a number of signings from all the different approaches the Blues have been making. Donny van de Beek on loan is said to be already a done deal, the names of a number of Chelsea players have been floated too, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley mentioned. What of the defence, Everton’s biggest weakness in recent weeks?

Will there be any outgoings? The signings of Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson was balanced by the sale of Lucas Digne. Anwar El Ghazi came in on loan, and covering van de Beek’s wages is also part of the loan deal with Manchester United. So how exactly will we be paying for any other transfers if they do end up happening?

Still, the biggest situation to resolve a fortnight after the sacking of Rafa Benitez is about to be fixed (for better or for worse) with Lampard’s appointment. After the window shuts will come the real hard work as the new manager attempts to mould this mismatched squad into a team that can stave off relegation.

CONFIRMED EVERTON JANUARY TRANSFERS

Outgoing

Transferred - Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Loaned - Ellis Simms (Heart of Midlothian)

Released - N/A

Incoming

Transferred - Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kiev), Nathan Patterson (Glasgow Rangers)

Loaned - Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa)

What time does the transfer window close?

The winter transfer window closes at 11pm BST (6pm EST, 3pm PST) on Monday, January 31st, with an additional two hour period for clubs who have already submitted deal sheets in time.

How to watch?

Sky Sports News will be covering it all starting at 6am BST (1am EST, 10pm PST), here’s info from their website on how to watch. Fans in the US will be able to follow the Sky Sports feed on the Peacock app. starting at 8am EST (5am PST).

This being the Social Media Age, follow us on Twitter where we’ll be bringing you up-to-date information as we see it. Like the last couple of years, we’ll be maintaining a live tracker on the website as well for you to stay updated.