Donny van de Beek Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek from Manchester United. The 24-year-old will join the Blues for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on loan.

The Dutchman will be wearing the #30 shirt for the Toffees. Capped 19 times for the Netherlands, he has the #34 squad number for the Red Devils, and has previously worn the #6 at Ajax Amsterdam before that.

The addition of van de Beek will give new manager Frank Lampard a player much like himself in his heyday running the middle of the park for Chelsea, and could pay immediate dividends for the Blues who have struggled to retain possession this season. In addition, Everton will be without Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies and Fabian Delph for the immediate future, so the Dutchman will be pressed into duty often.

"I saw number 30 was free and I started with this number at @AFCAjax."@Donny_beek6: our new #️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qITEnsXiFw — Everton (@Everton) January 31, 2022

The Toffees have been busy during the January transfer window with the additions of left back Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev, right back Nathan Patterson from Glasgow Rangers, and forward Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa as well.

The #30 shirt at Everton has previously been worn by Muhamed Besic (20/21), Cuco Martina (19/20), Richarlison (18/19), Mason Holgate (15/16 - 17/18), Antolín Alcaraz (14/15), Francisco Júnior (12/13), Shkodran Mustafi (11/12), John Ruddy Goalkeepers (09/10), John Ruddy Goalkeepers (07/08), John Ruddy Goalkeepers (05/06), Nick Chadwick (01/02 - 03/04), Peter Clarke (00/01), Phil Jevons (97/98 - 98/99), Paul Tait (93/94)