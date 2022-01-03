Monday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson latest, Gordon on first goals

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Read our instant reaction to Everton’s 3-2 loss to Brighton. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“I am happy to be playing for this club and will be doing everything possible to win matches. I am excited about the responsibility of playing in front of these supporters because I have seen the last few games at Goodison Park. And that was unbelievable. They are incredible supporters to whom I feel great responsibility,” says new signing Mykolenko. [RBM]

Watch the 22-year-old’s full interview below.

“Obviously, we didn’t want to keep him [Calvert-Lewin] on the pitch as we felt, physically, he wouldn’t have the match fitness. Maybe he has the strength but not the stamina. But at least he’s fine and, hopefully, he can recover quickly for the next one,” says Rafa. [EFC]

Finally!

Deal set to be completed for Nathan Patterson to join Everton from Rangers. Negotiation at final stages as per @_pauljoyce - he’ll be Toffees second signing after Mykolenko. #EFC



Fee around €11m plus add ons. Lucas Digne still expected to leave this month. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2022

“It’s a bittersweet day. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb and we have got to start games better. Especially at home, we need to be aggressive, and when we have done well it’s when we have done that,” says Anthony Gordon. [EFC]

Lewis Dobbin contract talks are reportedly still ongoing. [The Athletic]

Philippe Coutinho continues to be linked with the club. [Daily Mail]

Manchester United take on Wolves. Plenty of La Liga and Championship action on, too.

