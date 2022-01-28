 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard in ‘advanced negotiations’, Doucoure and Delph injuries, Gbamin rumours

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton Training Session Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Stay up to date with all the latest rumblings surrounding Everton’s new manager search. [RBM]

ICYMI: Youngster Lewis Dobbin signs new deal. [RBM]

Everton Women set to face off against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, looking to get back on track. [EFC]

Oohhhh. ‘Advanced negotiations’!

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph will be out for at least four weeks. [EFC]

Former Everton midfielder Beni Baningime had a helping hand in Ellis Simms’ recent loan move to Hearts. [The Scotsman]

Ellis, I was very impressed with him. I thought he was outstanding. He turned up in the dressing room around half an hour before the boys met. He’s going to give us a different dimension; physique, pace, power. I thought he was very, very good,” says Hearts manager Robbie Neilson. [Daily Record]

Jean-Philippe Gbamin rumoured with move to Galatasaray. [The Fourth Official via Fotospor]

