Friday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard in ‘advanced negotiations’, Doucoure and Delph injuries, Gbamin rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Stay up to date with all the latest rumblings surrounding Everton’s new manager search. [RBM]

ICYMI: Youngster Lewis Dobbin signs new deal. [RBM]

Watch the big man’s full interview below.

Legend!

Everton Women set to face off against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, looking to get back on track. [EFC]

Oohhhh. ‘Advanced negotiations’!

Everton and Frank Lampard are in advanced negotiations to appoint the former Chelsea and England player as the new Everton manager, after another interview. Terms are now to be discussed between the two parties — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 27, 2022

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph will be out for at least four weeks. [EFC]

Former Everton midfielder Beni Baningime had a helping hand in Ellis Simms’ recent loan move to Hearts. [The Scotsman]

“Ellis, I was very impressed with him. I thought he was outstanding. He turned up in the dressing room around half an hour before the boys met. He’s going to give us a different dimension; physique, pace, power. I thought he was very, very good,” says Hearts manager Robbie Neilson. [Daily Record]

Jean-Philippe Gbamin rumoured with move to Galatasaray. [The Fourth Official via Fotospor]

What To Watch

Some World Cup qualifying action to watch today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook