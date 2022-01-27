CONFIRMED: Everton youngster signs new deal

Everton fans will remember last summer when promising young left back Thierry Small rejected an offer — a very good one by all accounts — to sign his first professional contract with the Blues. A little over two years ago, promising forward Lewis Dobbin did in fact sign his first contract with the Blues but worryingly a serious knee injury suffered in training a year later stalled his progress.

Although he had impressed during 2021 pre-season with the first team and indeed made his Premier League debut recently there was a nagging worry that he would walk away for nothing at the end of this season.

To lose a promising player for no fee, annoying as it is, is one thing. To lose a promising player who could potentially save you a fortune is quite another. That is what Everton have just done in signing Lewis Dobbin until 2025.

The 19-year-old forward has signed a new contract with Everton, penning a three-and-a-half-year deal until the end of June 2025. ✍️ — Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2022

I have followed his progress for the last few years and he has significant potential. A great burst of speed off the mark, trickery at close quarters, a controlled aggression and he can score goals. He has often reminded me of a young James Vaughan, Everton’s youngest ever goalscorer (in 2005) in that he has that same bravery and willingness. Confident without being arrogant, he has been at Everton for the past 8 years. Capable of playing up front as a lone striker, part of a striking duo or as a wide player his future is now ahead of him and thankfully at Everton.

For me, this season he would be better served by staying at Goodison rather than a loan, there may well be opportunities in a variety of attacking positions as a busy schedule for the remaining months begins in earnest.

Fellow youngster Ellis Simms went out on loan yesterday to Hearts of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership, which makes sense considering he is a bit behind Dobbin in development primarily due to the injury and associated rehabilitation that saw him miss a lot of playing opportunities this season with the first team.

It is certainly good to see that despite there being key vacancies throughout the footballing structure at the Toffees, the correct decisions are still being made safeguarding the future of the club.