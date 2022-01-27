Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Muller, Thiaw & Broja linked, Simms plays first game after loan confirmed

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“A few years ago, I remember the time of [Phil] Jagielka, [Leighton] Baines, [Seamus] Coleman, [Tim] Howard, and I remember Goodison Park as a fortress, and the passion of the supporters. This is what appeals [to] me in this club. I think this is a historic club and the challenge for me is to approach the club to the fans, to get again that kind of spirit and fire on the pitch, [like] what I watched a few years ago.” - Managerial candidate Vitor Pereira, in a bizarre interview with Sky Sports while still going through the interview process with Everton. [RBM]

Evertonians have been congregating every day to protest the poor management of the club for the last few years. Last night was the biggest one so far with hundreds gathering outside Goodison Park. Here is an account of what transpired. [Echo]

Ellis Simms completed his loan move to Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership and made his first appearance on the same day, playing the second half in a 2-1 loss against Celtic. [EFC]

Great feeling to make my @JamTarts debut, thanks for the reception onto the next! pic.twitter.com/wFaPcrImYx — Ellis Simms (@_ellissimms) January 26, 2022

What a bizarre turn of events. Everton and Newcastle are two sides being linked with making a move for legendary German international and free-agent-to-be Thomas Muller! [SportBild, via Daily Mail]

Everton are one of the handful of sides along with West Ham, Liverpool, AC Milan and Napoli that are chasing after Germany Under-21 international centrehalf Malick Thiaw. [HITC]

Chelsea youngster Armando Broja is impressing on loan at Southampton, but Leeds United, Everton and Wolves are all keeping tabs on the striker. [teamTALK]

