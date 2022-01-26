 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Tottenham duo linked, Simms interest, Calvert-Lewin waits

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton U23 v Tottenham Hotspur U23 - Premier League 2 Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The Everton Under-18s next test in the FA Youth Cup will be against Manchester United on Wednesday, February 9th. [EFC]

We are the greatest club in the world. We love it so much, don’t we? That is why the fans are so passionate, they are local people and love their club. This is an attractive club for somebody. But the first thing we need is to get results,” says Duncan Ferguson. [EFC]

Sigh... looks like Vitor Pereira will indeed be the next Everton manager now.

NO! Not completely unexpected that Everton’s best players are getting tired of waiting for the club to get their act together. Arsenal have been linked with making a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin for some time now.

Ellis Simms linked with a loan move to Scottish Premier League side Hearts. [Edinburgh News]

Would you take Dele Alli, Blues?

Despite still somewhat failing to make an impression for loan side Sporting, João Virgínia is reportedly interested in extending his stay in Portugal. [Sport Witness via Record]

Another midfielder linked with Tanguy Ndombele’s name also popping up.

