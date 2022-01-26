Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Tottenham duo linked, Simms interest, Calvert-Lewin waits

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The Everton Under-18s next test in the FA Youth Cup will be against Manchester United on Wednesday, February 9th. [EFC]

“We are the greatest club in the world. We love it so much, don’t we? That is why the fans are so passionate, they are local people and love their club. This is an attractive club for somebody. But the first thing we need is to get results,” says Duncan Ferguson. [EFC]

Sigh... looks like Vitor Pereira will indeed be the next Everton manager now.

More drama at #EFC - Pereira now expected to be confirmed as new boss...

*Moshiri's preferred choice after 2nd interview

*Likely appointed before end of week

*Lampard 2nd interview but ruled out

*Rooney thought too inexperienced

*Board overuled despite plea not to knee-jerk — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 25, 2022

NO! Not completely unexpected that Everton’s best players are getting tired of waiting for the club to get their act together. Arsenal have been linked with making a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin for some time now.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is talking to his agent. He wants Everton to appoint a “good” manager. The decision on who to appoint as the club’s new manager could decide his future. (Source: @ElBobble) pic.twitter.com/79uGIsKC3O — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) January 24, 2022

Ellis Simms linked with a loan move to Scottish Premier League side Hearts. [Edinburgh News]

Would you take Dele Alli, Blues?

Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli wants to understand who the Everton Manager will be before agreeing to sign for the club. (Source: @FabrizioRomano) pic.twitter.com/v4SNmGVnMy — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) January 25, 2022

Despite still somewhat failing to make an impression for loan side Sporting, João Virgínia is reportedly interested in extending his stay in Portugal. [Sport Witness via Record]

Another midfielder linked with Tanguy Ndombele’s name also popping up.

? Everton have shown an interest in signing Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham on loan.



[via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/HlbRyRWSGo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 25, 2022

