Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: New manager latest - Pereira, Garcia & Kovac updates, Kulusevski linked again

“The energy was there, we can’t fault our spirit or determination, but we lacked the quality. We’ve got to keep working on it and, hopefully, we’ll start picking up points.

“We know the position we are in. It is difficult for the players and for the fans and for the Club, in general. As a group, it’s obviously not a good feeling. But we have no excuses and need to dig deep.”

Demarai Gray admits the players need to do more to break the Toffees out of this slump. [EFC]

Anthony Gordon had a very impressive game coming on as a second half substitute, and Everton should have really scored in the second half against Aston Villa. The tactical review of the game takes a deeper look. [RBM]

Apparently Farhad Moshiri has held off on naming Vitor Pereira as the next Everton manager with two more managers linked with the job - Rudi Garcia and Vitor Pereira. [Mirror]

New signing Nathan Patterson swings in a pinpoint cross for Lewis Dobbin to head home the only goal of the game as Everton Under-23s win against Tottenham. [EFC]

Everton are yet to make a concrete offer for Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski, but remain interested in the player with the Italian side desperately looking to sell. [Romeo Agresti, via Goodison News]

Construction at the Bramley-Moore docks continues unabated, here’s the latest update. [EFC]

