Monday’s Toffee Bites: Doucoure & Delph injury latest, Rondon call-up, Iwobi red card

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Aston Villa 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“I think the fight, intensity, tempo was there. We showed that graft. Unfortunately, conceding from a set-piece has done us. Set-pieces in games are crucial. We need to work on that. We were unfortunate to go in 1-0 down [at half-time] and in the second half we were much better. I think we showed character and desire. It was just that finishing touch (that evaded us) but that will come,” says Jordan Pickford. [EFC]

Sigh, thank you Lucas Digne.

Amazing effort from the team , Important 3 points , it’s still loving place for me I wish all the best for the season @everton ✅ pic.twitter.com/HN1eedI6Ir — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) January 22, 2022

Check in on all the latest rumblings around Everton's managerial search, with news that Vitor Pereira is close to being appointed the new manager. [RBM]

❗️Exclusivo. Vítor Pereira e a sua equipa técnica viajam amanhã para a assinar com o #Everton. Já existe acordo total entre o treinador e a equipa inglesa. #PremierLeague #EvertonFC pic.twitter.com/Vp72bGf99w — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) January 23, 2022

Everton U18s fall to Manchester United 4-2. [EFC]

Watch this short story on how Richarlison had to overcome adversity to get where he is today.

Alex Iwobi and Nigeria bow out of the AFCON after the 25-year-old saw red after only a few minutes off the bench. [EFC]

Welp.

Fabian Delph is now at risk of missing the rest of the season for Everton due to a serious hamstring injury, initial fears suggest he will now be unavailable for a considerable amount of time — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 21, 2022

You can watch the U23s match against Spurs today on Everton’s official Youtube channel. [EFC]

“We know the position we are in. It is difficult for the players and for the fans and for the Club, in general. As a group, it’s obviously not a good feeling. But we have no excuses and need to dig deep. We have the quality in the squad but need to start to show it,” says Demarai Gray. [EFC]

Everton Women fall to West Ham 3-0. [EFC]

Rondon receives call up for Venezuela’s upcoming WCQ.

Esta es la primera convocatoria oficial del seleccionador nacional, José Néstor Pékerman, para la doble fecha de Eliminatorias a la Copa del Mundo Qatar 2022 ante las selecciones de Bolivia y Uruguay.



#VamosVinotinto pic.twitter.com/F8o3s9WPcL — La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) January 22, 2022

Abdoulaye Doucoure picked up a groin injury in the 1-0 loss to Villa and the extent is not yet known. [EFC]

What To Watch

Some AFCON Round of 16 action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook