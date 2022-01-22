Everton vs Aston Villa: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton’s situation is dire. Down to sixteenth place in the table, six points above the relegation zone. No manager, no Director of Football, no head physio, no scouting team.. this is a bad situation for the Toffees. Well, enter the brave Duncan Ferguson, looking to use his enthusiasm and work ethic to drag this club back into some sort of form.

Visitors Aston Villa have also gone through a lean spell and a change in management, but thanks to some hefty spending both in the summer and this winter their prospects for the second half of the season look much better.

The onus will be on the Goodison Park crowd to be the twelfth man and push the Blues to a desperately needed win here. Seeing the familiar face of Steven Gerrard in the opposition dugout should ensure that Villa get a nasty reception even as former fan favourite Lucas Digne lines up in the visitors’ colours.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 23

Date and start time: Saturday, January 22nd at 4:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 46°F/8°C, cloudy, 5% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Universo - United States; BT Sport 1 - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv, SiriusXM FC, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BT Sport app, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Aston Villa

Last Meeting

The Blues have been flat against Villa ever since they returned to the Premier League, drawing two and losing three of the five games they’ve played since, scoring just twice in the process.