Friday’s Toffee Bites: New FIFA loan rule, Big Dunc talks Villa, transfer rumours

“We really need them to push us across the line for the whole game. I can’t emphasise enough how important they are for the 90 minutes and I know they will be with us. That support lifts you and gives you confidence. We are all going to make mistakes, that happens in football. The players have to keep going for 90 minutes because it will be an incredibly tough game and everybody in that stadium needs to keep going to the final whistle, then, hopefully, we will get the right result,” says Big Dunc. [EFC]

Everton Women manager Jean-Luc Vasseur previews his side’s match against West Ham this Sunday. [EFC]

Blues linked with 27-year-old Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun. [HITC via Match TV]

Alex Iwobi is maintaining his Everton form with Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Alex Iwobi in two games for #TeamNigeria is yet to complete a dribbles (0/2), crosses (0/4) and he’s yet to win a single ground (0) or aerial (0) duel.



Wow. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/s4HcYTXXIi — Mozo Football (@MozoFootball) January 19, 2022

Everton will soon have a limitation on senior players loaned out each season due to recent FIFA legislation. [Echo]

Everton rumoured to be interested in 22-year-old French defender Malang Sarr. [Inside Futbol via Foot Mercato]

