Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford on Big Dunc, Southall blasts Brands, Moshiri

“Training has been brilliant, everyone respects him and he is the ideal person to lead us out on Saturday.

“The respect the players have for him, we will work our socks off for him and do everything he wants on the pitch.

“He will make sure we are hard to beat but will want us to get the ball in the box and create opportunities.” - Jordan Pickford on training with Duncan Ferguson, who was named the club’s interim manager earlier this week. [EFC]

In a long and rambling interview, club legend Neville Southall not only criticizes Marcel Brands, but also asks the same questions of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri that we have all been wondering. [Echo]

Stay up to date on all the latest news and rumours regarding the manager search on our live blog right here. [RBM]

Looks like we’re going to have some rule changes around the postponement of fixtures due to COVID, injuries and AFCON participation, but it appears to be too little too late after 21 games have already been pushed back for a variety of reasons.

Stage 1: No preparation of fixture postponement during rapid climb of pandemic



Stage 2 overcorrection: Easily abusable new rules that lay bare other issues



Stage 3 overcorrection: Near total abandonment of postponing structure forcing matches to happen in absurd circumstances https://t.co/k6xJmcSiZz — NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) January 19, 2022

A dedicated drop-off container to donate old football boots will be at Goodison Park this weekend for supporters to join Yerry Mina and Richarlison in support of the foundation charityboots.org [EFC]

Everton Women are back in action on Sunday after their last game against Chelsea was postponed due to COVID cases and injuries in the squad. France international and veteran Kenza Dali says her side will be prepared for West Ham, her former team. [EFC]

The Toffees had been previously linked with Inter Milan fringe midfielder Matias Vecino, but it appears the Uruguayan international declined Everton’s approach. [GdS]

There will be no love lost between the two managers this weekend when Aston Villa visit Everton.

“Steven Gerrard is one player I have never liked. He targets smaller players on the pitch. Lets be honest, if Gerrard had have stamped on me he’d be arriving at LA Galaxy spread across several suitcases. Seriously. I hate weasels...”



Into these. UTFT#EFC #Everton pic.twitter.com/ggdrbEEPP1 — M I N T (@mintisculture) January 18, 2022

