Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL starts

Everton - A bit of a strange formation really, but looks like a 5-4-1 with Seamus Coleman playing as right sided centre back, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting up top.

Brighton - The visitors surprisingly have Lamptey on the bench. Welbeck fit enough to make the bench also along with Duffy.

Our first team of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣! Here's how we line up against Everton.



Three postponed games saw a busy holiday fixture list made much lighter, but Everton will need to start cashing in on these games in hand to make up for lost ground. The extended break from the middle of December on has bought Rafa Benitez some time for players to heal and recover, but also to work on some basic tactical issues that continued to plague the side as they stumbled for about a dozen or so games.

The exact picture of who is fit, who is still injured and who is out due to COVID is still as murky as the bottom of the Mersey, but the Blues have certainly been boosted by the news of a new signing. Fullback Vitaliy Mykolenko was confirmed as the newest Toffee early on New Year’s Day, even as the status of incumbent left back Lucas Digne remains unresolved.

Visitors Brighton — under the darling of the analytics crowd, manager Graham Potter — have stumbled after a bright start to the season has turned into a total of nine draws in eighteen games. Injuries have played their part on the Seagulls campaign getting off-track, but a gritty draw way at Chelsea (not unlike the one the Toffees scraped recently) shows that they are ready for the scrap and sit five points above Everton.

Competition: Premier League Matchday 21

Date and start time: Sunday, January 2nd at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 50°F/10°C, cloudy, 16% chance of precipitation, 15 mph winds

TV: USA Network, Telemundo - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP

The Blues took on the Seagulls earlier this season at the Amex on the coast, coming away 2-0 winners with goals from Demarai Gray and a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty, the famous one that Richarlison insisted he wanted to take before Seamus Coleman and Andros Townsend had to intervene.

The last time Brighton visited Goodison was in October 2020 when the Blues prevailed in an entertaining 4-2 win, with Calvert-Lewin and Mina putting Everton ahead 2-1 at the break, and then James Rodriguez producing a brace to put the game out of reach.