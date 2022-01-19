Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Big Sam has his say, Mina & van de Beek rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Big Dunc will be taking charge for the time being. [RBM]

Check in on all the latest news on Everton’s managerial search here. Buckle up, because the rumours are endless!

“There are no concrete offers for Denis Zakaria. That there has been a lot of speculation is not surprising. If something else comes in winter, I can’t rule out that one of them [Zakaria and Ginter] will leave,” says Borussia Monchengladbach director Max Eberl on linked target Denis Zakaria. [Express]

Newcastle United linked with Yerry Mina. [TEAMtalk]

Seems like Donny van de Beek is still on Everton’s radar.

“If they [Everton] needed me to help them out, or felt they needed me, yes I would. I wouldn’t say that would be a long-term effect as I don’t think that would be right for Everton and for me...now, it’s Duncan’s time and I think he’s ready. If I can help Duncan in any way, shape or form I will,” says Big Sam. [talkSPORT]

