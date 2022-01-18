Duncan Ferguson confirmed as Everton caretaker manager

As the Everton player came back to training earlier today at Finch Farm, there was a somewhat new face in place to welcome them. The club confirmed that Duncan Ferguson has taken over as interim manager of the Blues after the sacking on Sunday of Rafa Benitez and most of the members of his management team.

Ferguson and Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly are the only holdovers from Benitez’ brief tenure, having held similar positions under the Carlo Ancelotti regime as well. They will be assisted by two other names familiar to the Toffees organization - John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines.

This will be the second time Ferguson has been appointed as the interim boss, having previously done so after the departure of Marco Silva and taking charge for a win against Chelsea followed by two draws against Manchester United and Arsenal in December 2019.

Ferguson has indicated his interest in the permanent position as well, though the club continues to work through their structural review of the footballing structure and sounding out a number of candidates for the position, including former manager Roberto Martinez, former player Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Frank Lampard, Vitor Perreira, Slaven Bilic and a host of other names as well.

Benitez’s sacking came after an extended run of poor form that saw the Blues pick up just one win in thirteen league games, which has seen them slip to 16th place in the league table just six points above the drop zone.