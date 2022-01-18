Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: New manager latest - Martinez, Mourinho & Kovac updates, Benitez farewell message

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“.. the financial situation and then the injuries that followed made things even harder. I am convinced that we would have been better once the injured players were back and with the arrival of the new signings.” - Rafa Benitez is still convinced that he could have improved things given time in a statement released on his personal website.

Looks like Roberto Martinez is out of the running for the managerial position as Everton have decided not to invoke his release clause with the Belgium national team. It also looks like Duncan Ferguson will be appointed as caretaker manager for training this week with the Toffees hosting Aston Villa on Saturday. [Daily Mail]

Two more names are being mentioned in connection with the vacancy - former Bayern Munich and AS Monaco manager Niko Kovac and former Granada manager Diego Martinez. [Mirror]

Jose Mourinho’s name keeps popping up as well, and depending on who you believe, the AS Roma manager has been sounded out by Everton regarding the manager position. [Telegraph]

On that note, I’ll leave you with this tweet about Mourinho, from a long-suffering Blue ROg Bennett.

but how can he destroy something that has already burned itself to the ground? https://t.co/MfHbq5BCe9 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 16, 2022

