Everton New Manager Search Live | Moshiri picks Pereira, goes against Board

Wednesday, 26th Jan, 6:00am BST

This saga is getting tiresome now. It appears Farhad Moshiri has gone against the Board and decided Vitor Pereira is his man following a second interview yesterday. The turmoil behind the scenes at Everton continues unabated.

More drama at #EFC - Pereira now expected to be confirmed as new boss...

*Moshiri's preferred choice after 2nd interview

*Likely appointed before end of week

*Lampard 2nd interview but ruled out

*Rooney thought too inexperienced

*Board overuled despite plea not to knee-jerk — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 25, 2022

Tuesday, 25th Jan, 3:00pm BST

Today’s updates seem to indicate that Vitor Pereira is by no means the frontrunner for the position, with a number of candidates still on the lengthy shortlist.

Per Alan Myers, Frank Lampard is yet to hold talks with the club, and that might be the next move.

Everton latest:



•Pereira to have further discussions in next 2 days following initial talks with Moshiri



•Lampard to discuss role this week



•No Rooney contact



•Martinez not possible due to Belgian FA commitment



•No appointment imminent,but this week is very possible — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Lucien Favre says he is ready to get back into the coaching game. His name has not come up in links to the Toffees as yet, but he is definitely favoured by a number of the fans who admire the work he has done in long career. [Corriere del Ticino]

Monday, 24th Jan, 5:00pm BST

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, who broke the news about Everton’s interest in Vitor Pereira and that he has traveled to England today, is saying that the Portuguese manager has an agreement for a six-month deal with the club, with an option for an additional year after that.

Interesting, looks like Farhad Moshiri is tired of throwing away his money and is hedging his bets with the temperamental Pereira who does not have a record of longevity.

✍ Vítor Pereira vai assinar até ao final da época com o #Everton mas fica com mais um ano de opção. #PremierLeague @premierleague https://t.co/dIgomQWup1 — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) January 24, 2022

Monday, 24th Jan, 10:00am BST

Looks like it’s four candidates then - Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard, Vitor Pereira and Niko Kovac.

Everton are due to hold talks with Vitor Pereira today. Pereira is one of a number of candidates being assessed.

Wayne Rooney and Niko Kovač are also of interest while Frank Lampard has been interviewed.



(Via - @AHunterGuardian @FabrizioRomano ) pic.twitter.com/2pV8P7AhIg — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) January 24, 2022

Sunday, 23rd Jan, 10:00pm BST

Vitor Pereira is the latest manager rumoured to have interviewed for the Everton job. The Portuguese manager has certainly lost his lustre in the last few years since being linked previously with the Everton job, and was recently sacked by Fenerbahce.

Vitor Pereira is the latest manager to be interviewed for the Everton job. Details here: https://t.co/6SZUkWquik — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) January 23, 2022

Friday, 21st Jan, 2:00pm BST

Wayne Rooney has finally spoken out about the vacant Everton manager position that he’s being linked with. In his comments today during his pre-match press conference for Derby County, he clarified there has been no official approach as yet.

“I’m the same as everyone else, I see the speculation on social media and in the newspapers. Of course Everton is a club I grew up supporting. “I’m flattered to get brought up in those conversations, but I know Everton know that to have any communication with me they have to go through the administrators.”

With the club administration already saying the Toffees are yet to get in touch, is it time to start thinking that Rooney is not really a serious contender for the permanent manager at Goodison Park?

Thursday, 20th Jan, 4:00pm BST

Multiple Italian media sources are claiming that Italy’s captain from the 2006 World Cup winning campaign Fabio Cannavaro is among those that have been approached to take over at Everton. Il Mattino say that the 48-year-old has been interviewed today and more news is expected soon.

Per El Bobble, both Cannavaro and Frank Lampard have been interviewed while the club are yet to speak with Wayne Rooney. Will say that the calibre of coaches being sought seems to be quite poor, Cannavaro especially has very little coaching pedigree at all outside China.

Are we interviewing Cannavaro to play or manage? Because I'd take him in the defence in a heartbeat.

As a manager, this is worrying...#EFC pic.twitter.com/D6wAZEl8pg — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) January 20, 2022

Thursday, 20th Jan, 12:30pm BST

There’s a big interview with Duncan Ferguson on the Everton site, we’ll have some more quotes from it here in a bit.

| “We are Evertonians, we love our club and fight as hard as we can for it.”



Caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson outlines his ambition as he looks to install displays bursting with energy, intent and aggression. — Everton (@Everton) January 20, 2022

Wednesday, 19th Jan, 10:00pm BST

A full day has gone by and nothing of real importance to discuss today as far as the Toffees’ next manager - no new names, and no big updates on the names already linked.

Wednesday, 19th Jan, 5:00am BST

An interesting report from the Derbyshire Live, quoting the administrators of Derby County.

“We are not aware of any approach from Everton regarding Wayne Rooney. “If they (Everton) were to make an approach, the administrators would expect that approach to be made to them in the first instance.”

Are the Toffees gauging the former player’s interest first before talking to the club?

Tuesday, 18th Jan, 9:30pm BST

More chatter that Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are both ‘persons of interest’ for the Everton Board.

Exclusive: Everton to interview Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard for vacant manager's job | @SamWallaceTel and @_ChrisBascombe https://t.co/XnfgLeLjz2 #EFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 18, 2022

Tuesday, 18th Jan 8:55pm BST

Missed this in the news melee today, but the idea of Tim Cahill on the Everton Board is not a bad one at all. Like the Graeme Sharp appointment, but much more contemporary.

| Tim Cahill is being considered for a senior executive role at Everton pic.twitter.com/hnBkCdIHKj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 18, 2022

Tuesday, 18th Jan 7:20pm BST

Jose Mourinho is definitely out of the reckoning for the Everton manager job despite continuing chatter about the Portuguese troublemaker, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

José Mourinho will not leave AS Roma during the season. He’s definitely staying and planning for Roma future - Everton job not in his plans as things stand. ❌ #EFC pic.twitter.com/CWNEY9f7Ec — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2022

Tuesday, 18th Jan 7:00pm BST

Wouldn’t really call Bill Kenwright as a unifying voice or motivational speaker for the Toffees at all, but oh well.

I’m told Players, Duncan Ferguson and his staff had a meeting at Finch Farm today, addressed by Chairman Bill Kenwright to to talk about Unity and the importance of Saturday’s game v Aston Villa pic.twitter.com/k59g92PoEU — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 18, 2022

Tuesday, 18th Jan 5:20pm BST

As widely expected, Duncan Ferguson has been confirmed as the caretaker manager of the Toffees. He is being assisted by Academy coaches John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines. Goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly has retained his spot in the coaching team as a holdover from before the Benitez era.

| Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as caretaker manager for our upcoming games.



He will be supported by John Ebbrell and Leighton Baines, along with Goalkeeping Coach Alan Kelly. — Everton (@Everton) January 18, 2022

Tuesday, 18th Jan 6:30pm BST

Alan Myers drops in a new name to this current search, though it is a manager that has been linked with the Blues in past searches - Vitor Perreira. What does he even do nowadays?

Victor Pereira also being discussed in a wide-ranging search — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 18, 2022

Tuesday, 18th Jan 12:00pm BST

As being reported by a number of media sources now, it looks like Everton have approached Jose Mourinho, and he has decided to stay at AS Roma.

Can't say we're too heartbroken by that choice, he's got a bit of a bad reputation him.

Tuesday, 18th Jan 11:55am BST

The Telegraph claims Everton have a list of four managers, but only names Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard in this article.

**NEW** Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard to be interviewed by Everton. Search for new manager goes on - club working to a shortlist of four. Story: https://t.co/V7ncM9Rbqe — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) January 18, 2022

Monday, 17th Jan 10:30pm BST

The Daily Mail are reporting that it will indeed be former Everton player Duncan Ferguson taking on the manager’s reins on an interim basis at least, with a game against Aston Villa coming up this Saturday.

Roberto Martinez had been in pole position for the role, making a dramatic comeback after becoming the first manager to be sacked during Farhad Moshiri’s time at the club. However it appears the Toffees could not come to an agreement with the Belgium national team over a £2million release clause.

Rumour had it that Martinez was looking to bring his assistant coach Thierry Henry as well, with the striker having made his name in the Premier League with Arsenal.

The appointment of Martinez would not have been without controversy, especially considering how poorly his tenure at the Toffees finished with the Spaniard suing the club for further compensation on top of his severance package after two successive 11th placed finishes.

Belgian FA not intentioned to give the ‘green light’ for Roberto Martinez to be appointed as new Everton manager. They want him to be stay for the World Cup 2022. #EFC



There’s also no full agreement yet between Martinez and Everton on potential contract, as things stand. pic.twitter.com/Ig8r9awZrN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2022

Monday, 17th Jan 4:14pm BST

More housekeeping going on at Finch Farm as Everton announce that Benitez’s staff are on their way out too - Francisco De Miguel Moreno (Assistant Manager), Antonio Gomez (First-Team Coach and Senior Analyst), Jamie Harley (Head of Sports Science) and Cristian Fernandez (First-Team Rehabilitation Fitness Coach).

Remember, the Toffees don’t have a Director of Football after the departure of Marcel Brands with a ‘structural review’ supposedly underway. Also, after the way Danny Donachie was dismissed as head of the fitness department a couple of months ago, it’s unlikely he’ll be wanting to come back.

Club Statement. — Everton (@Everton) January 17, 2022

Monday, 17th Jan 3:05pm BST

A lot of rumours about Roberto Martinez but that’s about it. Belgium don’t want Martinez to leave before the 2022 World Cup to be played at the end of this year. Sounds like Everton have asked if he could do a dual role, but it’s been turned down.

Roberto Martinez is unlikely to become the next Everton manager after the Royal Belgian Football Association refused to let him combine roles | @JBurtTelegraph https://t.co/irHVyLOLwl — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 17, 2022

Sunday, 16th Jan 8:00pm BST

A couple more interesting names are being mentioned for the job - former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has just left AS Monaco, and former Granada manager Diego Martinez, who is currently unemployed. [Mirror]

Sunday, 16th Jan 5:00pm BST

Graham Potter was a popular name on the list even before Rafa Benitez was appointed. Wayne Rooney appears to indicate that he’s happy at Derby County but would find it hard to turn down the Toffees if they ask him to take over.

BREAKING: Wayne Rooney is happy and focused at Derby County, but it is understood he would find it difficult to turn down the Everton job considering his history and association with #EFC. pic.twitter.com/aJ5KJgWahp — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 16, 2022

Sunday, 16th Jan 3:30pm BST

Two different shortlists are doing the rounds for Everton’s next manager.

According to Alan Myers these are the names on the list -

Understand amongst the names being considered:



D Ferguson

Graham Potter

Roberto Martinez

Rudi Garcia

Frank Lampard

Wayne Rooney — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 16, 2022

Fabrizio Romano seems to indicate that it’s just a two-man shortlist, but doesn’t clarify who they are.

Everton have officially sacked Rafa Benitez, confirmed as expected after yesterday emergency meeting. Board now considering two candidates shortlist to find a replacement. #EFC pic.twitter.com/6KhY4gYdBU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2022

Sunday, 16th Jan 2:54pm BST

There it is, confirmation that Rafa Benitez is out at Everton. Not unexpected after yet another disastrous performance, this time at bottom club Norwich City in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday afternoon.

Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager. — Everton (@Everton) January 16, 2022

The rumour has been buzzing since the final whistle and it’s taken almost 24 hours since the game ended, but it’s official now, Benitez has been sacked after just 200 days in the job. He leaves the club with a miserable record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 11 losses in 22 games. The 61-year-old also oversaw the Blues go behind in 16 of those 22 matches, including the last nine in a row and the Toffees have just the one win in their last thirteen league games, which has seen them slump to 15th place after being fifth in September.

Rumours continue to swirl around who will be Everton’s next manager after the confirmation of the sacking of Rafa Benitez on Sunday. We’ll be tracking all the latest news and rumours here on this live blog, updating it as we get any new information from reliable sources.