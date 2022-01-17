Everton New Manager Search Live | Ferguson caretaker, Martinez out of the running

Monday, 17th Jan 10:30pm BST

The Daily Mail are reporting that it will indeed be former Everton player Duncan Ferguson taking on the manager’s reins on an interim basis at least, with a game against Aston Villa coming up this Saturday.

Roberto Martinez had been in pole position for the role, making a dramatic comeback after becoming the first manager to be sacked during Farhad Moshiri’s time at the club. However it appears the Toffees could not come to an agreement with the Belgium national team over a £2million release clause.

Rumour had it that Martinez was looking to bring his assistant coach Thierry Henry as well, with the striker having made his name in the Premier League with Arsenal.

The appointment of Martinez would not have been without controversy, especially considering how poorly his tenure at the Toffees finished with the Spaniard suing the club for further compensation on top of his severance package after two successive 11th placed finishes.

Monday, 17th Jan 4:14pm BST

More housekeeping going on at Finch Farm as Everton announce that Benitez’s staff are on their way out too - Francisco De Miguel Moreno (Assistant Manager), Antonio Gomez (First-Team Coach and Senior Analyst), Jamie Harley (Head of Sports Science) and Cristian Fernandez (First-Team Rehabilitation Fitness Coach).

Remember, the Toffees don’t have a Director of Football after the departure of Marcel Brands with a ‘structural review’ supposedly underway. Also, after the way Danny Donachie was dismissed as head of the fitness department a couple of months ago, it’s unlikely he’ll be wanting to come back.

Monday, 17th Jan 3:05pm BST

A lot of rumours about Roberto Martinez but that’s about it. Belgium don’t want Martinez to leave before the 2022 World Cup to be played at the end of this year. Sounds like Everton have asked if he could do a dual role, but it’s been turned down.

Sunday, 16th Jan 5:00pm BST

Graham Potter was a popular name on the list even before Rafa Benitez was appointed. Wayne Rooney appears to indicate that he’s happy at Derby County but would find it hard to turn down the Toffees if they ask him to take over.

Sunday, 16th Jan 3:30pm BST

Two different shortlists are doing the rounds for Everton’s next manager.

According to Alan Myers these are the names on the list -

Understand amongst the names being considered:



D Ferguson

Graham Potter

Roberto Martinez

Rudi Garcia

Frank Lampard

Fabrizio Romano seems to indicate that it’s just a two-man shortlist, but doesn’t clarify who they are.

Sunday, 16th Jan 2:54pm BST

There it is, confirmation that Rafa Benitez is out at Everton. Not unexpected after yet another disastrous performance, this time at bottom club Norwich City in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday afternoon.

The rumour has been buzzing since the final whistle and it’s taken almost 24 hours since the game ended, but it’s official now, Benitez has been sacked after just 200 days in the job. He leaves the club with a miserable record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 11 losses in 22 games. The 61-year-old also oversaw the Blues go behind in 16 of those 22 matches, including the last nine in a row and the Toffees have just the one win in their last thirteen league games, which has seen them slump to 15th place after being fifth in September.

Rumours continue to swirl around who will be Everton’s next manager after the confirmation of the sacking of Rafa Benitez on Sunday. We’ll be tracking all the latest news and rumours here on this live blog, updating it as we get any new information from reliable sources.