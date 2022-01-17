 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Everton new manager search latest, U23s draw in mini-derby

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

ICYMI: Rafa is finally out. Share your thoughts in the comment section here.

The marriage of Benitez and Everton was doomed right from the outset. [RBM]

Thoughts on this Everton shortlist of managers?

Rumoured managerial candidate Graham Potter is reportedly not interested in leaving current role at Brighton. [Inside Futbol via Sky Sports]

Wayne Rooney apparently has said that he would find it difficult to turn the Toffees down if they do ask him to manage Everton. [Sky Sports]

However it’s Roberto Martinez who appears to be at the forefront of the race to replace Benitez.

Newcastle Manager Eddie Howe has made some comments on the future of rumoured target Sean Longstaff. [Newcastle World]

Everton’s former director of medical services has a cryptic message after Rafa’s sacking...

The Everton Under-23’s draw 1-1 in mini-derby. [EFC]

Jose Baxter, former player and now Everton Academy coach, has confirmed that the club is looking to send out some youngsters on loan this window. [Echo]

