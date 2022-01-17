Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Rafa is finally out. Share your thoughts in the comment section here.

The marriage of Benitez and Everton was doomed right from the outset. [RBM]

Thoughts on this Everton shortlist of managers?

Understand amongst the names being considered:



D Ferguson

Graham Potter

Roberto Martinez

Rudi Garcia

Frank Lampard

Wayne Rooney — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 16, 2022

Rumoured managerial candidate Graham Potter is reportedly not interested in leaving current role at Brighton. [Inside Futbol via Sky Sports]

Wayne Rooney apparently has said that he would find it difficult to turn the Toffees down if they do ask him to manage Everton. [Sky Sports]

However it’s Roberto Martinez who appears to be at the forefront of the race to replace Benitez.

Roberto Martinez has emerged as the clear favourite to make an extraordinary return as Everton manager following the sacking of Rafael Benitez | @JBurtTelegraph @_ChrisBascombe https://t.co/1Yrsc7mEJI — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 16, 2022

Newcastle Manager Eddie Howe has made some comments on the future of rumoured target Sean Longstaff. [Newcastle World]

Everton’s former director of medical services has a cryptic message after Rafa’s sacking...

How people treat you is their karma. How you react is yours. Wayne Dyer. — Dan Donachie (@donachie_dan) January 16, 2022

The Everton Under-23’s draw 1-1 in mini-derby. [EFC]

Jose Baxter, former player and now Everton Academy coach, has confirmed that the club is looking to send out some youngsters on loan this window. [Echo]

