Everton at Norwich City: Starting lineups & How to Watch | Calvert-Lewin starts

Lineups
Rafa Benitez has picked his starting lineups and Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts this one. Allan is out (either injury or COVID) and so Andre Gomes steps in, looks like a straight 4-4-2. Opponents Norwich are also in a 4-4-2, by the way.
Everton
Your Everton team to face Norwich City… #NOREVE pic.twitter.com/5OD6LiuNJ8— Everton (@Everton) January 15, 2022
Starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Gomes, Gray, Gordon, Rondon, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Richarlison, Mina, Townsend, Gbamin, El Ghazi
Norwich City
— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 15, 2022
▪️ Sargent and Sorensen return
▪️ They replace Placheta and McLean, who is ill
▪️ Cantwell on the bench#NCFC | #NOREVE pic.twitter.com/IQEH2sjOkD
Starting XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley(c), Gibson, Williams, Idah, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Sørensen, Sargent, Pukki
Subs: Tzolis, Rowe, Kabak, Cantwell, Gunn, Byram, Giannoulis, Dowell, Placheta
Preview
Everton have one win in the last twelve games and the excuses for Rafa Benitez might be finally running out. The Toffees welcomed back a number of key players from injury this week, and with an almost full squad at his disposal as well as three shiny new toys in the form of Vitaliy Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson and Anwar El Ghazi, can the manager finally get back to playing the football from earlier in this season?
Things have been going from bad to worse for the hosts who are pretty desperate for points themselves. With sides just above them in the table putting in equally woeful performances, they remain just three points from relative safety. If Norwich come determined to play, they might be able to tear into a soft Toffees side that is still pretty mentally fragile and tends to cave under the slightest pressure, especially early in games.
Match Details
Competition: Premier League Matchday 22
Date and start time: Saturday, January 15th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:00 p.m. BST
Stadium: Carrow Road, Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Capacity: 27,359
Weather: 41°F/5°C, mostly cloudy, 17% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds
How to Watch/Listen
TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports HD 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo
Radio: evertontv, SiriusXM FC, Talksport 2 Radio UK
Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game
*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.
Information from LiveSoccerTV.com
Last Meeting
The Blues played the Canaries earlier in the season at Goodison Park, prevailing 2-0 with Andros Townsend slotting a penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure adding the insurance goal. Last season the Blues had won at Carrow Road 1-0 behind closed doors with Michael Keane netting the winner.
Loading comments...