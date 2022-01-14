School of Science Radio, Episode 111 | Everton match recaps, Transfer Window latest

The School of Science podcast is back after a short break during the festive season!

Everton however have not changed much in that time, slumping to a defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion after conceding two early goals and then going behind in less than a minute away at Championship strugglers Hull City in the FA Cup Third Round. The Blues attempted to make a comeback in both games, but needed extra time to finally put away the Tigers.

Since our last episode, the Blues have been busy in the transfer market as well, adding a pair of young fullbacks in Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson as well as forward Anwar El Ghazi on loan. Meanwhile, the ongoing feud between Rafa Benitez and Lucas Digne has played itself out with the France international fullback completing his transfer to Aston Villa a couple of days ago.

However, Digne saved a parting barb for Benitez in his farewell message to the fans, and the club returned the favour with a businesslike and emotionless statement announcing his departure.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin are joined by Brian Foley (who does the Twitter match commentary for RBM) to discuss the last few weeks in the word of Everton, with plenty of sidebars about Benitez, Digne, Anthony ‘Josh’ Gordon, Demarai Gray, the injury situation at the club, the new signings and who the club could target next in the ongoing transfer window.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Thursday Jan 13th.)

