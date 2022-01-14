Friday’s Toffee Bites: El Ghazi transfer confirmed, Doucoure clarifies comments, James the hero

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton confirmed the signing of Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa yesterday. [RBM]

The Dutchman has chosen #34 as a tribute to his friend and former teammate Abdelhak Nouri, who collapsed during a game four years ago. [RBM]

Meanwhile, Lucas Digne has gone the other way with his transfer to Villa confirmed. [RBM]

Could we see another repeat of this classic when the Blues take on the Canaries tomorrow?

You can watch the Everton-U18s match against Sheffield United today on Everton’s official YouTube channel. [EFC]

Richarlison has (thankfully) not been called up to Brazil’s upcoming WCQ.

In order to avoid a similar fate as Lucas Digne, Doucoure has clarified his statement he made the other day about his preferred formation. [EFC]

Aston Villa is snagging another former Blue!

Aston Villa have an agreement on personal terms with Robin Olsen. Sheffield United have not decided yet whether to let him go or not. #AVFC



Olsen loan would eventually be terminated - and so he’d join Aston Villa on loan until end of the season. But it’s not full agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

“I’m really excited. Everton is a big club, I cannot wait to get started. I want to show my quality to my teammates, to the Club and, of course, the fans. I want to put a smile on their faces. I’m ready and willing to work hard for it and for all of us to work together,” says new signing El Ghazi. [EFC]

You can watch the new signing’s full interview below.

James Rodriguez helped save a fellow player’s life, and now Ousmane Coulibaly has thanked him profusely for his quick thinking and action after the defender suffered a cardiac arrest during a game. [Daily Mail]

What To Watch

Brighton take on Crystal Palace. Plenty of other action from around the globe too including four games in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

