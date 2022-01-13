Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Key players return to training, Digne farewell, new DOF linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Then, looking here now, obviously there is another Scot with Duncan Ferguson. He has been brilliant with me. He’s a massive character around the place, he’s loud and gets people going. He is another one who I can only learn from, having had such a good career and how highly he is respected here.” - New signing Nathan Patterson talking about Big Dunc and more in this in-depth interview. [EFC]

Lucas Digne has penned an emotional farewell to the fans, but it’s a line right at the end that has really struck a nerve. [RBM]

Anwar El Ghazi completed his medical at Everton yesterday about the same time Lucas Digne was doing the same at Aston Villa.

Everton are set to sign Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa. Deal at final stages, medical tests in place too. Last details to be completed in the next few hours. #EFC



El Ghazi was discussed into Digne talks as revealed few days ago. Separated deal. Digne will join Villa today. pic.twitter.com/WJiNAyIko9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2022

There’s very good news for Everton from Finch Farm. Aside from Tom Davies who just underwent surgery, every other player is back in training - Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, Jarrad Branthwaite.. everyone! [EFC]

Everton have been in touch with former Barcelona technical director Ramon Planes to take over as Director of Football following the departure of Marcel Brands. [AS, via SportWitness]

New drone footage of Bramley-Moore Dock - the site is looking good!

| Bramley-Moore Dock in the sunshine!



Fresh footage from our new stadium site... pic.twitter.com/DrbnX99dTP — Everton (@Everton) January 12, 2022

It’s almost every transfer window now but the Toffees are being linked with Dele Alli again. [The Athletic, via The Hard Tackle]

