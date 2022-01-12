Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Mykolenko on debut, El Ghazi, Allan & Holgate rumours, Doucoure comments

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Tom Davies will be out longer than expected after undergoing surgery on a tendon injury. [RBM]

Rafa Benitez’s tactics against lower-league opposition continue to leave much to be desired. [RBM]

“I was not too pleased with my performance in the first couple of minutes, as I was quite nervous. But then I felt support of my teammates who really helped me focus on the game. They did their best to help me out. They showed great support with everything they could before and during the game and this motivated me to do my best and play even better. The fans were incredible. It is the first time in my life I had the chance to experience such support,” says Mykolenko. [EFC]

Yes! Youngster Harry Tyrer — the Under-23’s goalkeeper — has inked a new deal that keeps him at the Toffees until 2025.

✍️ | Harry Tyrer has penned a new three-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2025.



Congrats, Harry! — Everton (@Everton) January 11, 2022

Alex Iwobi made a brief appearance as a sub in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Egypt. [EFC]

Lazio — where former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri landed up — are being linked with move for Allan. [Sport Witness via Il Mattino]

Looks like Mason Holgate will be staying put this transfer window.

Everton not interested in loaning out Mason Holgate https://t.co/pKWJYfkIdv — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 11, 2022

“I think sometimes when you play a three, especially some games where Andre came on, I think we played much better because we have more possession in midfield and have more numbers in the middle sometimes. I don’t think it’s coincidence, I think when you play a three sometimes it’s better. But of course sometimes a two is quite good as well, but it depends on the game really. I like to play in both a three and a two. It doesn’t bother me to play in that shape,” says Doucoure. [Echo]

Sigh. Looks like Anwar El Ghazi joining Everton could be close.

As per Paul Joyce, Kia Joorabchian is trying to push through a move for Anwar El Ghazi to Everton Football Club, using his close friendship with Farhad Moshiri https://t.co/kmkT5sLKAQ — The Bobble (@ElBobble) January 11, 2022

What To Watch

West Ham United take on Norwich City. Plenty of other action around the globe, too.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook