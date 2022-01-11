Another injury blow for Everton’s midfield

The injury and re-injury bug that seems to have taken root at Finch Farm doesn’t seem to be leaving any time soon, despite Rafa Benitez deciding to sack long-time Fitness Coach Dan Donachie and replacing him with Newcastle’s Cristian Fernandez.

Tom Davies has been out since the early-November game against Tottenham with a knee ailment, but it appears he sustained a hamstring injury late in December which required surgery.

In a report published on the club website, the issue was reported as a tendon problem -

Investigations revealed a high-grade tendon injury that required surgical intervention. The procedure was carried out in London on Tuesday. Davies, who has scored one goal in seven appearances this season, will return to USM Finch Farm to work towards his comeback under the care of Everton’s medical staff.

The Blues have struggled desperately with injuries all over the pitch, but the six midfielders in the squad have missed a combined 37 league games between them. There has been no timeline given for Davies’ return to training, but 4-6 weeks seems to be the minimum for similar surgeries.

The January transfer window will remain open for just under three more weeks, and it remains to be seen if Everton’s interest in Benitez’s former Sean Longstaff is in response to Davies’ extended absence. Fabian Delph’s status remains unknown while the club are openly shopping Jean-Philippe Gbamin this month, leaving Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes as the only other available midfielders in the squad.