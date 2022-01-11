Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Villa & Newcastle fight for Digne, is AFCON valid reason for postponements?

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-23s centrehalf Reece Welch has had a fine month and has been nominated for Player of the Month in the Premier League 2. [EFC]

Both Leicester City and Liverpool have used absences of players due to the Africa Cup of Nations to get games postponed recently. However, this journalist is livid that they are getting away with it. [Daily Mail]

Unseen footage from Everton’s trip to Hull City’s MKM Stadium.

Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi has been mentioned as a makeweight in the Lucas Digne possible deal with the Villans. Here’s a statistical profile of the left winger. [Echo]

However, it appears Everton are not looking for a player-plus-cash deal, and want just the cash thank you.

My understanding is Everton are not interested in any player plus deal for Digne, wherever he ends up, they want a straight sale — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) January 10, 2022

As of yesterday afternoon Newcastle hadn’t given up though.

News #Digne: #NUFC have raised their offer in the last few hours. But the medical @AVFCOfficial could take place in the next two days already. Digne‘s move to #AVFC is close to be done. @SkySportNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 10, 2022

Speaking of Villa, manager Steven Gerrard seems to have dropped a hint about the Digne pursuit. [Express]

Michael Ball wades into the Rafa Benitez and Lucas Digne row, and the former Evertonian does not have kind words for either of them. [Echo]

With Everton’s game against the Foxes canceled, Southampton vs Brentford is the only league game on. In the Africa Cup of Nations, Alex Iwobi will be in action as Nigeria take on Egypt in a battle of the heavyweights.

