Monday’s Toffee Bites: Digne latest transfer rumours, de Vrij and Garner linked

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
2019 Africa Cup Of Nations - Tunisia Vs Nigeria Photo by Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Everton defeat Hull City 3-2. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

And check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the win.

The Blues will now take on Brentford at home in the Fourth Round of the competition. [RBM]

Everton U23s defeat Sheffield United 3-1. [RBM]

Yes, Alex!

Everton linked with Serie A defender Stefan de Vrij. [The Northern Echo]

Gulp. Should Everton be selling Lucas Digne to a fellow challenger to the top six hierarchy?

Interesting.

What To Watch

Some La Liga, Serie A, and FA Cup action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available

