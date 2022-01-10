Monday’s Toffee Bites: Digne latest transfer rumours, de Vrij and Garner linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Hull City 3-2. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

And check out some behind-the-scenes clips from the win.

The Blues will now take on Brentford at home in the Fourth Round of the competition. [RBM]

Everton U23s defeat Sheffield United 3-1. [RBM]

Yes, Alex!

Everton linked with Serie A defender Stefan de Vrij. [The Northern Echo]

Gulp. Should Everton be selling Lucas Digne to a fellow challenger to the top six hierarchy?

Aston Villa have been working for days to sign Lucas Digne. They've always been frontrunners - Chelsea out of the race #AVFC



Talks on, not 100% agreed yet between clubs. El Ghazi also been discussed - nothing agreed on this point as Everton want cash. Next week will be key. pic.twitter.com/4AHBRXiYal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2022

Interesting.

Everton are eyeing a move for Manchester United midfielder James Garner who has impressed again on loan at Nottingham Forest in the first half of the season. #EFC #MUFC #NFFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 7, 2022

